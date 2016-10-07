30°
The Wilson Pickers and Billinudgel's music miracle

Javier Encalada
| 7th Oct 2016 2:00 PM
The Wilson Pickers is a country blues band formed in 2008 by Sime Nugent, Danny Widdicombe, John Bedggood, Ben Salter and Billinudgel's Andrew Morris.
The Wilson Pickers is a country blues band formed in 2008 by Sime Nugent, Danny Widdicombe, John Bedggood, Ben Salter and Billinudgel's Andrew Morris.

THE Wilson Pickers will launch their third album ,You Can't Catch Fish From a Train, next week in Bangalow.

The release is available nationally through ABC Music / Universal Australia.

Recorded in the round at Andrew Morris's house, the Church Farm Studios in Billinudgel over three days in February this year, the album returns The Wilson Pickers to the bluegrass instrumentation and five-part harmony singing that propelled this side project to centre stage in 2009.

This album is more than a reunion for five fine singer/ songwriter/multi- instrumentalists. It's a miracle.

The 2011 leukaemia relapse of beloved member Danny Widdicombe saw the band on immediate and indefinite hold while he undertook treatment.

Billinudgel's Andrew Morris said the band is very happy to be able to release new material.

"We formed the band and put out two records, and then Danny got sick again with leukaemia, and he is lucky to be here so obviously that was a pretty good reason to have a bit of a break with the band, and everyone else pursued their own projects," he said.

"We had kids, started businesses, and now with Danny back we thought it's time to make a new record."

The hiatus saw the individual members return to their own projects.

By 2015, with Widdicombe's recovery, The Pickers were raring to get back into the studio with unfinished business.

The songs in this album are new material the band wrote recently. There are four songwriters in the band, you only have to come up with two or there songs each to make a record. So we email demos to each other and if people like them they'll say it and if they don't there is a definite silence."

Byron Bay resident and iconic producer Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine, Bernard Fanning) mixed and mastered the album and has brought this passionate and powerful recording to brilliant fruition.

There are guest appearances by Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger) and Rod Coe (Slim Dusty).

