The whole world has shifted: Opinion

Donald Trump ascendance to the United States presidency has many feeling uncertain.

IT FEELS a little like everyone is treading in quicksand at the moment.

One wrong movement and a person can sink without a trace.

That sinking feeling, for me anyway, started at the time those planes flew into the World Trade Centre in 2001.

It feels like the world tilted then and it has never regained its balance.

Nothing after that date has ever really seemed to be the same.

Safety, reliability, security are all a little more difficult to grasp onto these days.

The rise of ISIS followed, the biggest migration of refugees since the Second World War is upon us, Brexit and Donald Trump's ascendancy to the presidency in the United States would have been unthinkable back in 2001.

We are even seeing little signs of that volatility in our state of NSW.

The NSW Nationals were decimated in the normally safe seat of Orange at the weekend with a swing of 30% against them.

No doubt it was caused by the government's back-flip over banning greyhounds and proves voters are pretty unforgiving and prone to punish incumbents for poor performances.

It has also caused the NSW Nationals leader and deputy premier to be toppled by his own party.

You certainly don't get too many second chances these days.