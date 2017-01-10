The Waifs announce special 25th anniversary tour

THE Waifs have announced a special tour to mark their 25th anniversary of making music.

To celebrate and commemorate the milestone, the band have announced today that they will hit the road for a mammoth national tour, and are releasing their fourteen track studio album, Ironbark.

Recorded in true Waifs style, the album was created in a make shift studio in the unfinished kitchen of Josh Cunningham's rural retreat on the NSW South Coast across two weeks.

Ironbark is a double album made for their incredibly loyal and loving fan base, for those who have been there from the start, and for those who have become fans of the band along the way.

From today, The Waifs will also be giving away free download bonus songs each week until the official album release on March 3.

Ironbark will be available for pre-order at a very discounted price from their website from Thursday February 12 and from various retail outlets for the first 25 days of release as a gesture of thanks to fans.

There will also be amazing ticket and album bundles for all headline concerts available so head to thewaifs.com for details.

You know all about The Waifs - meeting in Broome, West Australia, traveling around - that old tale has been told many times.

Now The Waifs want to hear your stories.

If their music has played a significant part in any event or time in your life they'd love to hear about it.

Send them an email to; waifsstories@jarrahrecords.com AND post them on their Facebook.

The Waifs would like to share some of your stories onstage, play some songs and weave it all together and celebrate.

You can hear the first downloadable bonus song here: Song That Soothes.

"The Waifs fans are legendary in the industry for their loyalty and enthusiasm," one-third of The Waifs, Vikki Thorn, said.

"It feels like we all grew up together.

"We are now the band you can brings your parents and your kids to hear!

"Your involvement in our career means everything to us. You are the very reason we are still playing music together 25 years on."

Jarrah Records, Rhythms & The Music present An Evening With The Waifs - 25th Anniversary Australian Tour with special Guests

Northern Rivers show: Bangalow Hall, Bangalow - Tuesday April 4.

Other NSW and QLD performances:

Albury Arts Centre, Albury NSW - March 15

Blue Mountains Folk Festival, Katoomba NSW - March 18

Anitas Theatre, Thirroul NSW - March 19

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW - April 1

The Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane QLD - April 6

NightQuarter, Gold Coast QLD - April 8

Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns QLD - April 9

Tickets on sale 9am Friday January 13, from thewaifs.com.

'Ironbark' is instore and online March 3.

Visit thewaifs.com or facebook.com/thewaifs.