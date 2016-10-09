23°
The stars come back to the Lismore Show

Javier Encalada
| 9th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
HE'S BACK: Mick dailey is best known as frontman for internationally touring outfit The Re-Mains.
HE'S BACK: Mick dailey is best known as frontman for internationally touring outfit The Re-Mains.

THE North Coast National will once again feature live music in 2016, with two big nights of entertainment bursting onto the Songwriters Stage on October 21 and 22.

The Lismore A&I Society and Sideshow Presents have joined forces to reintroduce live music to the North Coast National and once again bring young and not-so-young music fans back to the Show.

Sideshow Presents Director Darren Bridge said live music was a key element to revitalising the Lismore Show and bringing new people and energy to the iconic local event.

"We have some amazing homegrown talent on the Songwriters Stage this year and we need music lovers throughout Lismore and the North Coast to come and support us in this endeavour - to have foot-stomping live music back at our local Show," Mr Bridge said.

"You simply cannot match the atmosphere of live music out under the stars at a country show. There's something nostalgic and beautiful about it that brings people and community together. Our line-up this year is first-class and should be a drawcard for music lovers right across the Northern Rivers."

The music line up is:

Mick Daley versus The Wayshegoes

A long-time Northern Rivers local, Mick returns frequently to play the sub-tropics.

Best known as frontman for internationally touring outfit The Re-Mains, he's played country rock and roll all over Canada, Europe and Australia, from Nimbin to Darwin to Paris.

Currently touring along the East Coast with The Wayshegoes, he brings to the Lismore Show a cracking night of open slather stories and song, lurid shanties and psalms from an unfettered open diary of decades on the road.

Check out his latest albums Tiny Violins and Courage, and Shuffle the Cards, or the eight Re-mains albums in his mighty back pages.

 

Byron Bay rock band Valhalla Lights.
Byron Bay rock band Valhalla Lights.

Valhalla Lights

Byron rockers Valhalla Lights have released Punk, the eighth track from their slow release album My Gracious Highway, a song the band say, "describes how excitement, apathy, disappointment and joy are all congruent in the universal game of sex and love."

Byron Bay rock outfit Valhalla Lights is going ahead with a slow release, unveiling a single every month this year.

 

Raised in Darwin and now calling Sydney home, Leah Flanagan holds a Bachelor of Music from the Elder School of Music in Adelaide where she majored in Classical Voice
Raised in Darwin and now calling Sydney home, Leah Flanagan holds a Bachelor of Music from the Elder School of Music in Adelaide where she majored in Classical Voice

Leah Flanagan

A songwriter with Venetian, Aboriginal and Irish heritage, Leah Flanagan draws deep from a fascinating historical, geographical and cultural mix.

Raised in Darwin and now calling Sydney home, Leah Flanagan holds a Bachelor of Music from the Elder School of Music in Adelaide, where she majored in Classical Voice.

Leah's status as an Indigenous musician is one of pride and respect; she has helped make history with such recent essential albums as Archie Roach's 25th anniversary reissue of Charcoal Lane and Buried Country 1.5, The Story of Aboriginal Country Music.

Now with her latest album, Saudades, she writes an emotional history, one that resonates with her rich musicality; steeped in the complicated romance of deep feelings, wild at heart.

The culmination of two years' work, Saudades was recorded live in the studio with Flanagan's band plus music director and producer Niall Anderson, with several songs: Beautiful Thing, Not Ready Yet and Two Words, laid down completely live as vocal and instrumentation takes.

 

 

Canadian-born and Sydney-based country-rocker Adam Young.
Canadian-born and Sydney-based country-rocker Adam Young.

Adam Young and The Haints

Canadian musician Adam Young has called Australia home since his teen years, and his music describes this; a kind of anchor-less life spent in rear view mirrors as much as on the trail ahead.

Sydney-based country rocker Adam Young was one of the front men for early-1990s indie rockers, The Daisygrinders, and did time with revered outfit Big Heavy Stuff.

His songs have been covered by bands such as You Am I and the Lemonheads.

His new record, Elementary Carnival Blues, was released earlier this year to critical acclaim.

Sara Tindley has been added to the line up for the Bangalow Homegrown Music Festival this Saturday. Photo Contributed
Sara Tindley has been added to the line up for the Bangalow Homegrown Music Festival this Saturday.

Sara Tindley

Sara Tindley presents Wild and Unknown, an astonishingly frank and fearless new album produced by local Nick Didia (Bruce Springsteen, Powderfinger, Pearl Jam).

Written in a beach shack at Iluka on NSW's North Coast, the songs on Wild and Unknown capture the healing virtues of sand, sunlight and sea. You can hear the cane shimmering in the summer heat, feel wonder and joy through the voice of a grateful survivor.

Their collaboration with Nick Didia transformed Sara's countrified ballads into paeans infused with light and space, reminiscent of The Triffids' limpid invocation of Australian landscapes.

With her daughter Lily chiming on harmonies, Wild and Unknown is an album rooted in family, in the simple pleasures of an unadorned life, in the joy of song and sunlight.

Shows

Friday, October 21

  • 5.30pm - Jimmy Dowling
  • 6.15pm - Sara Tindley
  • 7.30pm - Leah Flanagan

Saturday, October 22

  • 6pm - Adam Young and The Haints
  • 7.30pm - Mick Daley versus The Wayshegoes
  • 8.45pm - Valhalla Lights
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore show, north coast national show, whatson

