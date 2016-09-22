The Radiators will heat up the stage with cool hits

HITS: The Radiators are an Australian pub rock band formed in September 1978.

RADIOLOGY, the successful "best of" anthology of the Australian band The Radiators from the early 2000s, is the basis for the band's upcoming gig in Ballina.

In 2013, the band celebrated 35 years from their first ever gig, held in Sydney in September, 1978.

The Radiators embarked on a formidable performing schedule playing over 320 gigs in the first 12 months.

They soon came to the attention of major record companies and were signed to Warner Brothers in late 1979.

The release of their debut album, Feel the Heat, in March 1980, was much anticipated by their many newly won fans.

The Radiators were the first Australian band to have advanced pre-sales on their debut album.

Six thousand copies had been sold before it was even released, and the album went on to achieve Platinum status and a Top 10 position on the charts.

The band then released the controversial song Gimme Head and Fess' Song on the four-track EP entitled You Have the Right to Remain Silent, which also went platinum.

Bass player Geoff Turner said the show would include the band's hits.

"Especially when we go to regional centres, they don't want to be bogged down by avant garde, left of field stuff, or any new stuff but the ones that they know," he said.

"They are there to party, we are there to party, and the way to do that is with the well-known tunes.

"People are still going to live music venues, otherwise we would not be able to work, but not in the numbers that they used to back in the 1980s.

"The rise of the computer offers so much stuff online, including gaming and cable TV, so why go out?

"But there are a certain amount of people, of all ages, that still enjoy going out to live music gigs, and they are there for the music and no other reason," Turner said.