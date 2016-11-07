30°
The Pacific Highway cut by fire

Cathy Adams
| 7th Nov 2016 11:49 AM Updated: 8th Nov 2016 11:49 AM
DELAY TRAVEL: Emergency services battle a blaze near Kempsey that has cut the Pacific Highway.
DELAY TRAVEL: Emergency services battle a blaze near Kempsey that has cut the Pacific Highway. Alistair Brightman

FIRE has closed the Pacific Highay in both directions in Kundabung (south of Kempsey).

The closure is near Ravenswood Road.

As there is no diversion available at this stage, motorists are urged to delay their travel.

Fire fighters remain on site fighting the blaze.

Northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are also blocked in Karuah to allow repairs to take place following the bush fires over the weekend. Northbound traffic is being locally diverted through the Karuah township.

For further information regarding closures on the Pacific Highway visit www.livetraffic.com.

The Pacific Highway cut by fire

