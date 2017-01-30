32°
News

Take a look at your new NSW cabinet

Mia Armitage
| 30th Jan 2017 12:15 PM
Gladys berejiklian
Gladys berejiklian contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADYS Berejiklian, the new premier of NSW since Mike Baird announced his retirement from politics last week, has announced her ministerial cabinet.

Bradley Hazzard, Liberal Member for Wakehurst, north of Manly, since 1991, has taken over as the state's new health minister.

Former Health Minister Jillian Skinner followed Mr Baird's lead on Friday after learning she had lost her portfolio in Premier Berejiklian's cabinet shuffle.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Nationals Member for Monaro, has kept his position and has taken on the portfolios of regional NSW, skills and small business.

Mr Barilaro last week called for higher government priority on regional areas and Premier Berejiklian made her official cabinet announcement in a press conference in his electorate.

Nationals MLC from Coffs Harbour, Melinda Pavey, has replaced Duncan Gay as Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight in her first cabinet position.

Other NSW North Coast promotions went to Nationals members Ben Franklin MLC and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.

Mr Franklin and Mr Gulaptis were both given Parliamentary Secretary titles, Mr Franklin for Renewable Energy and for Northern NSW and Mr Gulaptis for Regional Planning.

Dominic Perrottet, Member for Hawkesbury, northwest of Sydney, has taken over two of Premier Berejiklian's former roles: state treasurer and the non-cabinet position of NSW Liberal Party deputy leader.

He has also taken on the state's industrial relations portfolio.

Mr Perrottet received his first cabinet role under former Premier Baird as Minister for Finance and Services.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Niall Blair kept his position as Minister for Primary Industry, with Regional Water and Trade and Industry added to his portfolio.

Several politicians have received portfolios for the first time, including President of the Legislative Council Don Harwin, who has become Minister for Resources; Energy and Utilities; and Arts.

Liberal Member for Lane Cove Anthony Roberts, previously the Minister for Industries, Resources and Energy with six years ministerial experience has received the planning and housing portfolios instead.

Liberal Member for Bega, a country electorate south of Sydney, Andrew Constance has kept his position as Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, a portfolio that oversaw the legalisation of ride-sharing service Uber in NSW.

Liberal Member for Pittwater for the past decade Robert Stokes has replaced Adrian Piccoli as Minister for Education.

Premier Berejikilian signalled shared goals for NSW education saying "there is absolutely no doubt how strongly we feel about the Gonski reforms, and it's not just about the money - it's about making sure it goes to where it's needed most."

Mr Piccoli stated he was "particularly proud of our reforms to support students in some of the state's most disadvantaged communities".

"It has been a great privilege to have served as minister for education in NSW for nearly six years," he said.

Liberal Member for Cronulla Mark Speakman and Liberal MLC have effectively swapped positions.

Ms Upton was the state's first female Attorney General but has been replaced by Mr Speakman who has handed her the portfolios of Environment and Local Government, with Heritage added.

Other cabinet positions were listed as follows:

  • Minister for Police / Emergency Services: Troy Grant
  • Minister for Finance, Services and Property: Victor Dominello
  • Minister for Family and Community Services / Social Housing / Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: Pru Goward
  • Minister for Lands and Forestry / Racing: Paul Toole
  • Minister for Counter Terrorism / Corrections / Veterans Affairs: David Elliott
  • Minister for Western Sydney / WestConnex / Sport: Suart Ayres
  • Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation: Matthew Kean
  • Minister for Tourism and Major Events / Skills: Adam Marshall
  • Minister for Mental Health / Women / Ageing: Tanya Davies
  • Minister for Early Childhood Education / Aboriginal Affairs / Assistant Minister for Education: Sarah Mitchell
  • Minister for Multiculturalism / Disability Services: Raymond Williams
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  gladys berejiklian northern rivers nsw parliament

Residents shine light on pedestrian safety concerns

Residents shine light on pedestrian safety concerns

Concerned residents launch petition to replace roundabout with traffic lights

Police: Do you recognise this person?

Police believe this person can help them with an investigation.

Police believe this person can assist them with an investigation

The Bold and The Beautiful coming to the Northern Rivers?

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

That's what we hope. We've got five places we think they should film

More reasons to be screened

The breast screen van will be heading our way.

"Screening continues to be an important health check for women”

Local Partners

Parents worry more about cyberbullying than drugs, alcohol

PARENTS are far more concerned about cyberbullying and online safety than they are with drugs and alcohol, according to new research.

Residents shine light on pedestrian safety concerns

The Dawson St roundabout on Ballina Rd has come under fire from residents who say it is a danger for pedestrians.

Push on to replace roundabout with traffic lights

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

COFFEE TIME: Coffee Oasis is one of the regular operators at a number of Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from this weekend

10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

RED CARPET: Shane Rennie, tour manager, and Bronwyn Kidd, Flickerfest director, bringing the tour home to Mullum.

Film, theatre, community events and more

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Emma Watson's 'crazy demands' for La La Land

Emma Watson's 'crazy demands' for La La Land

IT has been claimed that Emma Watson and Miles Teller missed out on the lead roles in 'La La Land' because they had such "crazy demands".

Nicole Kidman's shock frock at the SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman's bright and sparkling dress turned heads at the SAG Awards.

KIDMAN and Mel Gibson will find out their Oscar chances today.

Pamela Anderson as you have never seen her before

Pamela Anderson looked very different to the iconic CJ from Baywatch when she attended a gala this week.

She kept her make-up to a minimum at the illustrious event

The Bold and The Beautiful coming to the Northern Rivers?

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

That's what we hope. We've got five places we think they should film

Stars hit the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Sophie Turner arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

CHECK out the fashions from Hollywood's latest awards ceremony.

Grant Denyer: 'I feel like a real knob'

Grant Denyer... embarrassed after caught out on air.

Family Feud TV star explains how he ripped off Matty Johns story

Local teen mingles with best actors in the world

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is curretly at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

DOUBLE BRICK Master built home on large 1247m2 CORNER BLOCK - Facing North to the Rear

6 Ryces Drive, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 2 UNDER OFFER!

Oh so quiet & yet oh so convenient - is this home with lovely rural views & yet less than 5 minutes walk to the Clunes Store, pre-schools & primary schools & bus...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Land values on the rise for this Shire

Cattle enter Eidsvold Station on the final afternoon of the Charity Cattle Drive. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

The increase was noted between July 1 2015 and July 1 2016

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Cheap housing approved in priced out town

Koho housing approved for Stuart Street in Mullumbimby.

A controversial affordable housing development will go ahead

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Lismore house prices 'severely unaffordable'

Aerial of Lismore. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Less affordable than New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Dublin

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!