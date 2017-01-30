Take a look at your new NSW cabinet

GLADYS Berejiklian, the new premier of NSW since Mike Baird announced his retirement from politics last week, has announced her ministerial cabinet.

Bradley Hazzard, Liberal Member for Wakehurst, north of Manly, since 1991, has taken over as the state's new health minister.

Former Health Minister Jillian Skinner followed Mr Baird's lead on Friday after learning she had lost her portfolio in Premier Berejiklian's cabinet shuffle.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Nationals Member for Monaro, has kept his position and has taken on the portfolios of regional NSW, skills and small business.

Mr Barilaro last week called for higher government priority on regional areas and Premier Berejiklian made her official cabinet announcement in a press conference in his electorate.

Nationals MLC from Coffs Harbour, Melinda Pavey, has replaced Duncan Gay as Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight in her first cabinet position.

Other NSW North Coast promotions went to Nationals members Ben Franklin MLC and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis.

Mr Franklin and Mr Gulaptis were both given Parliamentary Secretary titles, Mr Franklin for Renewable Energy and for Northern NSW and Mr Gulaptis for Regional Planning.

Dominic Perrottet, Member for Hawkesbury, northwest of Sydney, has taken over two of Premier Berejiklian's former roles: state treasurer and the non-cabinet position of NSW Liberal Party deputy leader.

He has also taken on the state's industrial relations portfolio.

Mr Perrottet received his first cabinet role under former Premier Baird as Minister for Finance and Services.

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Niall Blair kept his position as Minister for Primary Industry, with Regional Water and Trade and Industry added to his portfolio.

Several politicians have received portfolios for the first time, including President of the Legislative Council Don Harwin, who has become Minister for Resources; Energy and Utilities; and Arts.

Liberal Member for Lane Cove Anthony Roberts, previously the Minister for Industries, Resources and Energy with six years ministerial experience has received the planning and housing portfolios instead.

Liberal Member for Bega, a country electorate south of Sydney, Andrew Constance has kept his position as Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, a portfolio that oversaw the legalisation of ride-sharing service Uber in NSW.

Liberal Member for Pittwater for the past decade Robert Stokes has replaced Adrian Piccoli as Minister for Education.

Premier Berejikilian signalled shared goals for NSW education saying "there is absolutely no doubt how strongly we feel about the Gonski reforms, and it's not just about the money - it's about making sure it goes to where it's needed most."

Mr Piccoli stated he was "particularly proud of our reforms to support students in some of the state's most disadvantaged communities".

"It has been a great privilege to have served as minister for education in NSW for nearly six years," he said.

Liberal Member for Cronulla Mark Speakman and Liberal MLC have effectively swapped positions.

Ms Upton was the state's first female Attorney General but has been replaced by Mr Speakman who has handed her the portfolios of Environment and Local Government, with Heritage added.

Other cabinet positions were listed as follows: