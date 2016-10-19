The new CWA - Chicks With Attitude

SMASH 'EM UP: CWA Kyogle evening branch took part in the demolition derby at the Kyogle Show. On bonnet: Odette Nettleton, back: Jackie Horder, Maggie May and Anne Kotz.

CWA usually stands for Country Women's Association but the Kyogle Evening Branch feels Chicks With Attitude suits them better. Or even Car Wrecking Association.

The group was more than happy to subvert misconceptions about what the CWA does, with their entry into the demolition derby at the Kyogle Show called More Than Tea and Scones. The derby was an example of not only what they stand for but also the enormous fun they have.

The More Than Tea and Scones car, decorated with quilts, yarn and doilies, was the first time the Kyogle branch, or possibly any CWA branch, has entered a car smashing competition.

President Odette Nettleton said they came up with the idea a year ago but weren't ready until this year.

"We've never heard of a CWA group doing anything like this before,” Ms Nettleton said.

The aim of the CWA was to support women in rural areas, she said.

"At our first meeting there were 40 women,” she said.

Member Adele Wynd put up her hand to drive the car. Unfortunately during the smash-up, the front tyre became stuck under the wheel arch and More Than Tea and Scones couldn't move.

"We plan to race two cars at next year's show,” Ms Nettleton said.

With a prize of $1000 the money would support causes such as curbing child poverty and domestic violence.

"Kyogle is number 12 in child poverty and number six for domestic violence,” Ms Nettleton said.

They have speakers at their meetings, food, drink and lots of laughter.

Contact the Kyogle branch via their Facebook page.