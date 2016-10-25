The Living End are coming to Byron Bay

ROCK icons The Living End are going on the road in 2017 for a regional tour, it has been announced this morning.

2016 has been a big year for the group, having released their ARIA # 5 album Shift in May; levelling their sold out major city national Shift tour; performing on the at the 2016 AFL Grand Final; headlining festivals around the country; and scoring nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Australian Live Act at this year's ARIA Awards.

This has all come after a five-year hiatus after their 2011 ARIA-Award winning album, The Ending Is Just The Beginning Repeating.

There is no rest in sight, the band are set to roll on into 2017 hitting regional areas of Australia for their Staring Down The Highway Tour, starting in March.

These regional shows will see the band play a series of mediums-sized venues and clubs, allowing fans the chance to see them play some of their most intimate shows in years.

They will be supported by Australia's premier Psychedelic Reggae Ska Doom Metal Punk Rock band From Hell and triple j faves The Bennies, who will bring a whole-new brand of punk rock energy and exuberance to the stage, sure to wow TLE fans with their high-flying antics.

Having previously supported punk heavyweights like NOFX AND Rancid, they're no strangers to playing with punk rock royalty, and they're set to claim another picture card when they head out with The Living End in March.

The Living End: Staring Down The Highway Tour 2017 with special guests The Bennies

The Great Northern Byron Bay Sunday March 19 2017.

Tickets: $45 + BF On Sale Friday October 28 at 9am.

For more info head to www.thelivingend.com

