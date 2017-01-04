28°
News

The incredible stuff seen and heard at Falls Byron Bay

Javier Encalada
| 4th Jan 2017 3:00 PM
FUN: Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show on New Year's Eve.
FUN: Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show on New Year's Eve. Kirra Pendergast

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MUSIC festival are exceptional events, where reality is distorted by good music, interesting fashion choices, weather changes and a sense of 'anything goes' that makes them into special, memorable times in reveller's lives.

Here are some of the things we saw and heard at Falls Byron Bay last weekend:

  • Boat People: On Monday night, someone had the 'brilliant' idea of making his way to the front of the crowd on an inflatable boat, while crowd sailing (or surfing?).

The vessel was transported by the crowd so swiftly that by the time it made it near the main stage it gathered speed and ended up being dumped into the photographer's pit, just missing some members of the media crew covering the festival.

  • Shoeys: It has to be said, 'shoeys' (the novel tradition of drinking alcohol from a shoe, being your own or (gasp!) somebody else's) is one of the most disgusting Australian traditions of recent years and despite many attempts from members of the audience to entice artists to indulge in the art of 'shoeying', no artist attempted the feat on stage.
  • Rock-xedo: The 'rock-xedo' is back. Thank the musos for that. After a couple of years of male musicians donning disparaging outfits on and off stage, the 'black denim, black T-shirt with optional black felt hat' made a glorious comeback to Falls this year, which was somehow unfortunate given the hot and humid weather at Yelgun this year.
  • Gold winners: The honourable exception to the Rock-xedo rule was, of course, Client Liaison.

Always looking the part, their 1980s fashions were a breeze of cold and fresh air in the muggy hot mess that was Falls this year. Their gold outfits made them the best dressed artists of the whole festival.

  • Youngsters I: A tipsy man in his late teens, with a bright red face after hours under the sun and clearly under the influence approaches a young girl near the stage on Monday evening.

"Who's that dude on stage?" he asked. "Bernard Fanning, muso and true Aussie icon and if you don't know that, I don't know what you are doing here mate," she responded hastily. He walked away defeated and proceeded to Google search the artist in question.

An hour later, said young man and young lady were holding each other while singing Wish You Well.

All they needed was a touch of Fanning magic.

  • Youngsters II: A local reporter stopped to take a quick photo of the Ferris Wheel when he noted a young man, clearly drunk, looking at him.

"I hope you are here tomorrow to make sure this place gets cleaned up mate," he said, clearly worried about the environmental footprint of his night of debauchery.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay falls festival 2016 seen and heard

Rare, poisonous fish caught off Lennox Head beach

Rare, poisonous fish caught off Lennox Head beach

THIS prehistoric-looking fish can give electric shocks and has a venomous spine - and it gave one local fisherman a surprise when he reeled in his line.

Faeces, toilet paper, beer bottles left at national park

Rubbish including chairs and litter left by visitors at Arakwal National Park on new year's eve.

Disrespectful visitors have left a foul mess behind

Mum's heartfelt thanks to community after son's death

Nimbin man, Jake Monahan.

"I'll never be able to thank you all enough"

The incredible stuff seen and heard at Falls Byron Bay

FUN: Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show on New Year's Eve.

Boat people, shoeys and 'who's that dude on stage?'

Local Partners

Frustation unleashed over public swimming pool closures

"IT'S a friggin' heatwave and can't use the pools that we, the ratepayer, provides."

New Year's Eve celebrated in Alstonville

FUN START TO 2017: Koopah and Elyse Vassell at the Alstonville New Year's Eve celebration.

Did we take a photo of you on New Year's Eve?

Dinosaur Jr are far from extinct, they are dino-mite

ROCK: Dinosaur Jr is an American rock band formed in Massachusetts in 1984, by J Mascis (guitar, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Murph (drums).

American band is touring their album Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

Time to party at Falls Byron Bay: what not to miss

Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Our picks from this year's music line up

The incredible stuff seen and heard at Falls Byron Bay

The incredible stuff seen and heard at Falls Byron Bay

BOAT people, shoeys and 'who's that dude on stage?'

MOVIE REVIEW: Not even JLaw can save Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

SCI-FI film's two resourceful leads can’t overcome screenplay.

Bernard Fanning's next album was finished on the New Year

STAR PERFORMANCE: Northern Rivers resident and musician Bernard Fanning performing at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

The new album is set to be released in April

Who won at the Falls Awards Byron Bay 2016?

BEST DRESSED: From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and Jayme Burns.

We picked the best fashion, music and some food highlights

CES 2017: 50 years on, are we better off with gadgets galore?

Almost half a century of technology from VCRs to robotics.

Remember when mobile phones were used to make phone calls?

Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson.

SINGER and her husband welcomed a baby boy to the world yesterday.

Want to start your own nightclub?

LG's new range of speakers.

The LOUDR CJ98 is capable of generating 3,500W

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $590,000 to...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Newly Built Contemporary Family Home

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 Call Tara or...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Huge, NBN-ready lots up for sale near Goonellabah

Huge lots up for sale as part of stage one of the Valley View Estate.

"Land releases like this are scarce”

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!