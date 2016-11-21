I'm going to say one, very liberating word: makeover.

Set about making changes that suit your aspect, climate and budget, as well as your taste.

I'M going to say one, very liberating word to you this week: makeover.

Every gardener loves the challenge of redoing a bed, or a patch that needs a rethink.

And, sometimes, just getting out the shovel and starting all over again.

In my garden it's the vegie patch that is going to get a serious second chance. Hot weather, white butterfly and spasmodic watering has meant that while the Ceylon spinach, basil and mint have done reasonably well, the cabbage and broccoli never realised their leafy promise.

The result is that I have a not-too-pleasing-on-the-eye patch, although yield has been fair.

For you it may be a flower bed that is looking tatty, or an area where one shrub or tree has taken over the space and needs to either be brutally cut back, or let go while the other plants are relocated.

So, get out into the garden and have an honest look at what you love and what you don't.

Flick through a few gardening or lifestyle magazines and pore over plant choices and colour schemes and dream a little, or even draw a plan.

Wandering around a garden centre and noticing what you are drawn to - natives, succulents, cacti, ferns and so on - is another way to re-imagine your space.

If you are on a budget, consider the cheapest way you can effect a makeover - swapping plants or cuttings with friends, for example, or asking a neighbour with a shrub you love for a cutting. Belonging to a group like Lismore Garden Club or Bangalow Garden Club is another way to get new plants as well as increase expertise.

No matter how many ornamentals you plant, at least make room for a herb patch, so you can save money and maximise freshness and antioxidants. Herbs are super hardy and should be relatively easy to grow even when other more ambitious plantings founder. Good gardening!