The gigs you need to know about in the Northern Rivers

Thursday, December 22
- Bangalow Bowling Club: Rock 'n' Roll Dance Lessons 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 8.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ooz 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam night 9pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Surf Report 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Hayley Grace 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Duo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Merryn Jean 7.30pm + 8.45pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Nery 9pm
Friday, December 23
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Push 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: The Hombres 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Du'East Duo 5pm; PLTS + Guests 9pm
- Brunswick Hote,l Brunswick Heads: Supercheese Duo 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Speakeasy Swing Night 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Isaac Frankham 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Loose Ends 8.30pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Neil McCann 6pm
- Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Pink Zinc 8.30pm
- Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Supercheese Duo 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Two Sinc 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Ragga Jump 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Check 2 Band 7.30pm
- Mullumbimby Farmers Market: It's Probably Us 8am
- Nimbin Hotel: Rumble Fish 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live entertainment 9.30pm
- Rappville Hotel: Watling & Bates 7pm
- Royal Hotel, Casino: DJ Mixed Image 8.30pm
- Seagulls Club Tweed Heads: Jon J Bradley 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Sarah Grant Duo 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Marshall 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Ooz 5pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Luke Morris 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: We Play Machines 7.30pm + 8.45pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Stu Black 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire 9pm
Saturday, December 24
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Dr Bob Walton 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Dan Clark 7pm;
- Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 8pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 9pm
- Brunswick Hotel, Brunswick Heads: Push 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Pete Hunt 2pm; Ragga Jump 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Abandoned 8pm
- Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: DJ Kaotic 8.30pm
- Evans Head Bowling Club: Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain 8pm
- Federal hotel Alstonville: Seabomb 8.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Push 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Rhys 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Karaoke with Mary-Ann 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Hotel: Trombone Kellie Gang 7pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: The Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Cadillac Rockers 8pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Wordplay 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Eastwood 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Nocturnal Tapes 9.30pm
- Royal Hotel Casino: The Sons 5pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jesse Balfour 7pm
- The Federal Hotel Alstonville: Seabomb 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Hunter & Smoke 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Romi Sounds 10pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Live entertainment 7.30pm + 8.45pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm
Sunday, December 25
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs 3pm
Monday, December 26
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4.30pm; Reggae Night 9pm
- Brunswick Hotel, Brunswick Heads: Khanage 7pm
- Evans Head Bowling Club: Phat Tracta 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: DJ Eamsey 9pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: DJ Torren Foot 9.30pm
- Sedgers Reef Hotel, Iluka: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Sarah Grant 6pm
- The Phoenix Rising Café Nimbin: Tom Dibb 12.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Andy Janz Brown 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Tom Bailey 9.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Oval 8pm
Tuesday, December 27
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Bag Raiders + Guests 7.30pm
- Brunswick Hotel, Brunswick Heads: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- New Brighton Farmers Market: Ben Salter 8am
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Pink Zinc 9.30pm
- The Phoenix Rising Cafe, Nimbin: Tom Dibb 12.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Kellie Night & The Daze 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Ooz 9.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Antibad + Ash Barlow 8pm
Wednesday, December 28
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Pink Zinc Duo 6pm; Ryan Crowe 8pm
- Brunswick Hotel, Brunswick Heads: Scott Day Vee 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Drummer Boy 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Rikki Bobbi 6.30pm
- Pacific Hotel Yamba: Jock Barnes 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Rumblefish 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Biggy P 9pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: DJ Jamie L 9pm