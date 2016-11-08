34°
News

The frozen meat that could threaten Casino's beef industry

Mia Armitage
| 8th Nov 2016 5:15 PM
Is Casino's beef industry under threat from a new market player?
Is Casino's beef industry under threat from a new market player? Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CATTLE farmers relying on beef and live export to Indonesia faced competition from a new, cheaper market player in 2016: frozen 'carabeef' from India.

Indonesian authorities lifted an import ban on carabeef - frozen Indian buffalo meat - in June and the ABC has reported demand for 80,000 tonnes by the end of the year compared to less than half that figure for import of Australian boxed meat in 2015.

Australian Meat Industry Council National Director of Processing Steve Martyn said he wouldn't "confirm or deny any of the figures but it's unlikely to be anywhere near that tonnage in the short term".

"It's a significant threat to Australia's market access into Indonesia," he continued.

"India is now the largest exporter of bovine beef in the world and beef and buffalo are substitutable at grinding level in Indonesia".

Last year Indonesian buyers sourced 80 per cent of the country's red meat from Australia, including more than 600,000 live cattle, which was more than half of the total Australian live export cattle available.

While many Indonesians preferred fresh Australian beef, carabeef was reportedly available to buy for almost half the price at some farmers' markets making it an attractive choice for poor people and for use in the nation's popular snack called bakso balls.

Markets in Vietnam and Malaysia have also been identified as at risk thanks to recent availabilities of carabeef.

"A lot of that cheap Indian meat goes into the middle east and Malaysia and throughout south-east Asia," said Mr Martyn.

"Our meat will always find the highest prices because Australia is a high cost supplier selling a high quality product [but competition with buffalo meat] will reduce the overall prices that are being paid.

"India has foot and mouth disease: in Australia we would never allow any meat to come into the country from a country that has foot and mouth disease."

Mr Martyn said the entry of countries with foot and mouth disease into the global meat market thanks to improved standards in South America and relaxation of import bans such as in Indonesia had "been a major issue for a significant amount of time".

A September quarter beef and veal report by the Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources stated: "increasing competition in major export markets is expected to place downward pressure on the value of exports" but focused mostly on threats from Brazilian beef.

Jack Mullumby wrote: "Indonesia is forecast to be the largest market for Australian feeder cattle in 2016-17" without reference to Indian buffalo.

"Limited availability of local slaughter cattle in Indonesia and strong beef consumption growth are expected to support demand and therefore firm prices for Australian cattle" he wrote.

The self-proclaimed beef capital of Australia, Casino, was home to the Northern Cooperative Meat Company representing 1500 members but Chief Simon Stahl, who was also a member of the National Beef Export Council, declined to comment.

Mr Martyin said Casino was a "small part of a large industry" whereas Queensland contributed to around 40% of total live cattle export.

The latest report from the ADAWS showed cattle and calf production in the Richmond-Tweed region at almost $100 million for 2014 - 15.

Indoniesian President Joko Widodo was visiting Australia this month where he would discuss a potential free-trade deal.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  aussie beef bakso balls carabeef casino india indian buffalo indonesia live export ncmc simon stahl

Will we finally get a thunderstorm today?

Will we finally get a thunderstorm today?

THUNDERSTORMS have been forecast for parts of the Northern Rivers, including hail, heavy rain, flash flooding and damaging winds.

Babysitter could face fatal crash trial before Christmas

Michelle and Steve Underhill walk into Lismore court.

Sentence or trial: Magistrate "not keen" on further delays

Hemsworth to build new $8m mansion on our doorstep

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly making changes to his North Coast home.

Well, he's already got a hammer...

Journalist Peter Greste to speak at Northern Rivers event

FREE AT LAST: Peter Greste after being released from 400 days in an Egyptian jail.

"My experience was extreme, but we all face crisis.”

Local Partners

A tribute to a former Coraki nurse at Campbell Hospital

IT WAS a sad day for Coraki with the passing of a favourite nurse Maryanne Fretus last week.

Army fundraises for Woodenbong youth

GUN DRILL: Bessie Wilson learns the ropes with a machine gun at the Army Open Day at Woodenbong.

The Army put on a real show with interactive activities

What markets are on this weekend?

EARLY WIN: Gotta get'em kids eating their veggies from an early age, and they love them best if they enjoy their trips to the markets.

Where to get good coffee and fresh produce from.

10 things to do in the Northern Rivers this week

The Byron Latin Fiesta is one of the best Latin dancing events in Australia. Photo Contributed

Dancing, racing, walking and a movie night under the stars

Kids will make a racket with this bunny in Brunswick Heads

SUNDAY: Kids will be rocking to the sounds of Bunny Racket.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm.

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

Kav Temperley brings his new songs

PRAWN FEST: Kavyen Temperley will be the main music guest.

At this weekend's Prawn Festival in Ballina

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Sara Storer performs her latest album, Silos

COMIN SOON: Country music singer songwriter Sara Storer. Supplied by Universal Music Australia.

At Casino RSM this Saturday

Matt Henry to play Mullum

WINNER: Bangalow singer songwriter Matt Henry.

Matt Henry won the Play Mullum competition this year

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

The Ultimate Hinterland Dream begins here - in this SPECTACULAR HINTERLAND TREASURE!

Possum Creek 2479

House 7 4 3 $2,000,000 ...

Here is the perfect opportunity to acquire an amazingly beautiful, rustic property with 2 stunning homes & customize to your own taste & style - in the highly...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

Duplex 3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

Relaxed Beachside Living

50/183-205 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $730,000 to...

Light, bright and airy this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment offers a fantastic beachside lifestyle. An open plan living, kitchen and dining area seamlessly flows...

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $500,000 to...

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Meet Agent Onsite Wednesday 9 Nov 2.00 - 2.30pm Friday 11 Nov ... Auction 26th...

Meet Agent Onsite Wednesday 9 Nov 2.00 - 2.30pm Friday 11 Nov 3.00 - 3.30pm This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha (approx 22...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!