Big flatties on the bite at Evans Head

"THE fish are on at Evans Head."

That was the message posted by Daniel O'Reilly on the Evans Head Notice Board Facebook page.

In a photo attached to the post, a proud fisherman is holding a rather large flathead beside the Evans River.

And it would seem they are indeed 'on'.

Gavin Scrimshaw from Evans Head Sports and Marine said they had seen a few flathead of that size being caught in the river, and estimated the fish in Mr O'Reilly's post to be about 4kg and 80cm long.

"Conditions good for flathead," he said.

"They are having to work for them, but they are good quality."

So, have you had any big catches out on the water this summer?

If not, maybe you need to get down to Evans.