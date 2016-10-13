The Channon does rainbow dance for market birthday

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

THE Channon Craft Market, as we know it today, began in 1976 in the village hall with the motto "Make It, Bake It, Grow It".

It wasn't long before the market, which originally allowed for the community to trade and barter goods amongst themselves, outgrew the premises and moved to its current location at Coronation Park.

Forty years on, people come from far and wide to enjoy its unique alternative atmosphere in the hinterland of Mt Warning.

Last week a record number came to celebrate its birthday in the only way they know how - they ate, raised environmental issues, traded and danced ecstatically, hippy style.

One long-term Channon local, Jalquin, remembered "the sweetness" of the market in the early 1980s when at the end of the day 50 to 80 people could be found sknny dipping in the nearby river.

He also remembers the dulcimer hammer performer who, to him, would always represent the sound of The Channon Craft Market.

"The atmosphere has changed a lot since then," he commented.

"It is a lot busier these days and more commercial but it is still a very special place to be on a Sunday," Jalquin said.