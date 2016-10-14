21°
News

The Byron Bay healer investigating Jack the Ripper

Mia Armitage
| 14th Oct 2016 11:10 AM Updated: 11:10 AM
Richard Patterson will tell an international conference of Jack The Ripper historians that his twenty-year investigation implicates a famous poet as the murderer and a cover-up at the time.
Richard Patterson will tell an international conference of Jack The Ripper historians that his twenty-year investigation implicates a famous poet as the murderer and a cover-up at the time. Mia Armitage

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MASSAGE and murder mysteries have made an unconventional match in the form of an alternative healer from Byron Bay about to publish his twenty-year investigation of Jack the Ripper.

In the heart of Byron Bay's industrial arts estate, dressed in natural fibres with clear skin and bright eyes - no sign of crime investigator fatigue - Richard Patterson spoke excitedly about his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom where he will present cold, hard facts on his 'who dunnit' theory to Jack the Ripper historians from all over the world.

"Corruption and decay is part of life.... it's an affirmation of life" he said when asked to explain his interest in the morbid case.

Mr Patterson has gathered a wealth of evidence suggesting one of the world's most infamous serial killers was actually "the most famous catholic poet of the twentieth century", Francis Thompson.

His theory was met with scepticism at first and some accused him of "cherry-picking" facts from Thompson's records but Mr Patterson said he "knew nothing about" the poet before coincidentally picking up an anthology of his work around the same time he'd begun to research Jack the Ripper for a contribution to a book on philosophy.

"I wanted to see how the police and how the press were looking at the case back then and whether there is any change in how we look at cases now.

"My theory was that... they were assuming that the killer was someone very foreign to them, not necessarily foreign in mind.

"I got to maybe the second last poem [of Thompson's anthology] and I thought 'this is a really evil poem, who's this guy?'

"People said if he was famous he wouldn't go around killing people... but at the time of the murders most people thought he was dead; he'd been homeless for about three years and wasn't famous until about 50 years after he'd died.

"I had no idea he'd had such an influence on the twentieth century.

"Gandhi kept a copy of his book, Martin Luther King quoted him, the US Supreme Court... quoted him in their de-segregation laws, Tolkien used the words that my suspect coined in the names of the cities in The Lord of the Rings.

"People were baptised with [Thompson's] poetry and christened and married.

"I decided not to look at the mask of the person because everyone, inside, is equal."

Mr Patterson travelled to the UK where he uncovered some of Thompson's unpublished work.

"He wrote essays on 'why I should kill'. He wrote essays on prostitutes and why he hated prostitutes. He wrote... pretty gory poems, horrible revelations about himself."

As his epic research continued, Mr Patterson discovered he was not the first to suspect Thompson as "the world's first terrorist who made five million people scared".

In 1967 a biographer of the famous poet included a footnote suggesting Thompson could be questioned as Jack the Ripper and in 1988 a Texan pathologist published an article called 'Was Francis Thompson Jack The Ripper', said Mr Patterson.

He and the pathologist, Dr Joseph Rupp, were now speaking daily and the original article would be included in Mr Patterson's book, he said, which he hoped to share with readers in the Northern Rivers at next year's Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay catholicism francis thompson general-seniors-news jack the ripper masseuse poet richard patterson

The Byron Bay healer investigating Jack the Ripper

The Byron Bay healer investigating Jack the Ripper

MASSAGE and murder mysteries have made an unconventional match in the form of an alternative healer from Byron Bay about to reveal his Jack the Ripper suspect.

Why this murder trial had to leave the Northern Rivers

ACCUSED OF MURDER: Former nurse Megan Jean Haines is accused of murdering two residents at a Ballina nursing home. Photo contributed

"Now we need to uproot our entire lives"

Westpac chopper base broken into

The Westpac Rescue helicopter with Ballina Marine Rescue and the Lennox Head Surf Life Saving Club conducted a training exercise off Lennox Head yesterday.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter base at Lismore broken into

Beware dodgy bitumen bandits may be back in town

Use a dodgy tradesman and you may end up with asphalt like this

Suspect tradespeople may be doing the rounds so beware

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

Film features growing interest in all things cannabis

A CHANGING TOPIC: An image from Richard Baron's film Marihuana Australiana (2016).

Marijuana Australiana by Mullumbimby's Richard Baron.

Latest deals and offers

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

DC COMICS superhero Wonder Woman is named the first ever superhero to be a UN ambassador and will champioin the empowerment of women and girls.

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

Film features growing interest in all things cannabis

A CHANGING TOPIC: An image from Richard Baron's film Marihuana Australiana (2016).

Marijuana Australiana by Mullumbimby's Richard Baron.

Film Festival also in Brunswick Heads

SHORT:A still from Making Maude, a short documentary by Megan Kinninment, showing in Brunswick Heads soon.

Brunswick Heads is part of the Byron Bay International Film Festival

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in...

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Superb Family Beach House Accommodating Up To 8 Guests

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Architectural design and quality finishes, natural beauty and wonderful landscaping are the features of East on Byron that make it a pinnacle of resort...

Approved Plans for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA