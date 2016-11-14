29°
Where to get the best pies on the Northern Rivers: YOUR VOTE

Marnie Johnston
| 14th Nov 2016 1:00 PM

Dave's Bakehouse, Kyogle, has been voted the best place for a pie on the Northern Rivers by readers of The Northern Star.
Dave's Bakehouse, Kyogle, has been voted the best place for a pie on the Northern Rivers by readers of The Northern Star.

WHERE is the best place to get a pie on the Northern Rivers?

We proposed this question to The Northern Star's Facebook readers on Sunday night.

By 9.15am this morning, when the votes were counted (With each comment naming a venue counted one vote), there were more than 200 comments on the stream, naming 31 different locations to grab a pie.

In the end though, it was Daves Bakehouse at Kyogle which was voted the best, with 37 comments.

Coming in second place with 26 votes was Martins Pies in Ballina. Tied third with 25 votes was Nimbin Bakery and Kings Pie Cart Casino.

Lismore Pie Cart rolled into fourth place with 19 votes, while Bowen's Pie Shop South Lismore came in fifth with 12 votes.

In sixth place, with 11 votes, was Wardell Pies, and tied in seventh place with five votes each were Steve's Cake Shop Lismore, South Side Hot Bread Lismore, and the Modanville Bakery.

Some commenters had some kind words to add to their voting comment:

"Daves Bakehouse in Kyogle, fantastic pies and old fashioned country service!" Josh Kenway wrote.

Run by husband and wife duo Dave and Jo Sudiro, Dave's Bakehouse has been in business in Kyogle for five and a half years.

Not just renowned for their pies, they offer all manner of baked goods: Bread, cakes, sandwiches - they do it all.

As they're obviously very popular in the community, Mrs Sudiro had this to say when asked why that might be:

"I think we provide a good quality product at a great price, and with great customer service," she said.

Their own love for the job also helps.

"I just love dealing with the customers, we've got a great local fanbase here. I love hearing their stories," Mrs Sudiro

"And we have a great team here."

So what makes their pies so great?

"We make our pastry on site, fresh every day, fresh local meat from the butchers, made fresh every day, but top class guys, with a bit of love I think," Mrs Sudiro said.

If you want to try Dave's Bakehouse pies for yourself, drop into their shop at 73-73 Summerland Way, Kyogle.

You also have the chance to sign up for the pie eating competition at the Kyogle Fairymount Festival this Saturday, at which Dave's Bakehouse will be supplying the pies.

The competition starts at 11.30am in the main street of Kyogle.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bakery dave's bakehouse kyogle pie pie eating

