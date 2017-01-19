The Bentley Effect back on screen in Lismore

IF YOU still haven't been able to catch a screening of film The Bentley Effect, you have another opportunity to do so.

The documentary will be screened at Lismore City Bowling Club on Saturday, January 21.

Colourful, funny, heart-warming, and brilliantly filmed and created by Brendan Shoebridge, The Bentley Effect "bares witness" to the Northern Rivers fight against CSG, Mr Shoebridge said.

When beginning the project, the director never imagined he would end up with 48 Terabites of footage, countless hours of images and audio, trimmed down into the final version of only 85 minutes.

The film became the story of the Northern Rivers 'protectors' and a compelling record of public events once the director realised that the industry and its supporters were reluctant to go on camera.

"At Bentley, an unprecedented community action took place," Mr Shoebridge said.

"What we had there was a rare and previous win over big business and corporate greed.

"As soon as it finished, I knew it was time to tell the story.

"The film is likely be an emotional roller-coaster for many people."

"I have looked at audiences after the credits roll and seen lots of watery eyes but big smiling faces, so I think audiences have to prepare themselves for a fairly emotional ride but overall it's a celebration of a massive community win and a really inspiring journey."