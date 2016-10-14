21°
News

The Bentley Effect: A document of our history

Javier Encalada
| 14th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).
An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016). RJ Poole

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FILM MAKER Brendan Shoebridge attended an anti-CSG Rally in March 2011 in Lismore and when he realised there was no camera shooting the event, he grabbed his camera and started filming.

"I didn't know much about the topic so I thought I'd go and find out a bit more but I was amazed to see that no one was filming it" he said.

"I grabbed my camera and soon realised I was getting some pretty valuable footage."

That was the start of a five-year project capturing the highlights of the anti-CSG movement in Northern NSW in a film called The Bentley Effect.

The local film maker and Lismore native said he decided to then 'bare witness' with his camera.

Shoebridge never imagined he would end up with 48 Terabites of footage, countless hours of images and audio, trimmed down into the final version of only 85 minutes.

The film became the story of the Northern Rivers 'protectors' and a compelling record of public events once the director realised that the industry and its supporters were reluctant to go on camera.

He also directed and edited Fractured Country - An Unconventional Invasion, a documentary done for the Lock the Gate Alliance, but he decided to put The Bentley Effect together after the NSW Government suspended Metgasco's gas exploration licence at the Rosella site, near Bentley, in 2014.

 

The film follows the story of the social movement that grew in response to unconventional gas mining and it concludes with the final showdown between 'protectors' and the gas industry.

"At Bentley, an unprecedented community action took place. What we had there was a rare and previous win over big business and corporate greed. As soon as it finished, I knew it was time to tell the story," he said.

"I think I gave myself five days off after the Bentley suspension and it's been a full time job ever since," he said.

The Bentley Effect team have so far raised more than $84,000 between crowd funding, and philanthropic donation through the Documentary Australia Foundation to complete the project but this is a shoe string budget for documentary feature films.

Brendan and his team worked day and night to have the film finished for a world premiere this month in Byron Bay, followed by an official launch in Lismore.

"The Byron Bay International Film Festival is the perfect place to premiere the film and it's a great honour to be chosen as the closing night film"

Mr Shoebridge said he is working out further local screenings of the film.

"We have an Official Launch at the Lismore Star Court Theatre, then a special screening in Nimbin, hosted by the Nimbin Environment Centre, and we are about to organise a big roll out with screenings in Kyogle, Ballina, Lennox Heads, Murwillumbah, Grafton and beyond."

The film maker said the film will bring back very emotional memories for much of the local audience.

"Judging by the screenings we've had so far, the film is likely be an emotional roller-coaster for many people. I have looked at audiences after the credits roll and seen lots of watery eyes but big smiling faces, so I think audiences have to prepare themselves for a fairly emotional ride but overall it's a celebration of a massive community win and a really inspiring journey."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bentley brendan shoebridge byron bay film festival 2016 csg lismore lock the gate alliance the bentley effect whatson

EXPLAINED: Nets don’t work as well as drumlines

EXPLAINED: Nets don’t work as well as drumlines

ONLY a tiny fraction of potentially dangerous sharks killed in Queensland's long running shark control program are caught in nets.

The Byron Bay healer investigating Jack the Ripper

Richard Patterson will tell an international conference of Jack The Ripper historians that his twenty-year investigation implicates a famous poet as the murderer and a cover-up at the time.

A Byron Bay reiki masseuse to reveal Jack the Ripper suspect.

Beware dodgy bitumen bandits may be back in town

Use a dodgy tradesman and you may end up with asphalt like this

Suspect tradespeople may be doing the rounds so beware

Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

LUMINOUS: Paul Capsis created a bespoke performance for NORPA's Generator fundraiser back in 2007.

As part of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

LUMINOUS: Paul Capsis created a bespoke performance for NORPA's Generator fundraiser back in 2007.

As part of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Latest deals and offers

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

Prostitute reveals all on Lamar Odom's infamous visit

PROFESSIONAL sex worker Monica Monroe has written a tell-all blog revealing what happened when Lamar Odom visited the Love Ranch brothel in October 2015.

The Bentley Effect: A document of our history

An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).

A film directed by Alstonville's Brendan Shoebridge

Star Wars' Rogue One: A rebellion built on hope

Latest Star Wars film is coming in December.

ITS opening frames will give Star Wars fans the chills.

Go island hopping with Doc Martin star Martin Clunes

Martin Clunes in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

BRITISH actor discover some of Australia’s tangible history.

Wonder Woman named UN girls' empowerment ambassador

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman has been named a UN ambassador

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette and his wife Christina

David Arquette's wife is pregnant

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in...

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Superb Family Beach House Accommodating Up To 8 Guests

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Architectural design and quality finishes, natural beauty and wonderful landscaping are the features of East on Byron that make it a pinnacle of resort...

Approved Plans for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA