The battle of the pumpkins begins

HELEN Goebel, of Kyogle, believes women can be great pumpkin growers and is out to prove it at the next Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition.

"All the men seem to get the glory all the time,” Ms Goebel said.

"It's time for the women to step up to the plate,” she said.

It looks like the Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition secretary is in with a good chance with her 269kg Giant Atlantic pumpkin which was planted mid-October.

Ms Goebel said it could be quiet nerve wracking nurturing the pumpkin from a tiny seedling as at any time it could flop and the whole exercise be for nothing.

"I would check it everyday,” Ms Goebel said.

"In fact morning and afternoon,” she said.

"It is quiet a big achievement.”

Ms Goebel said it could be difficult to grow pumpkins in the area as the extreme temperature deviations affect the growth, and pumpkin growers needed to ensure they watered everyday, had fertiliser and ensured the pumpkin had shade.

The Summerland Giant Pumpkin Competition will take place January 21 with weighing starting at 9:30am at the Lismore Showground at the Lismore Farmers Market.

There will be a giant pumpkin at Farmer Charlie's in Lismore on display today in the 'Guess the weight' competition wihich will be drawn on January 21.

Already entries as far as Bunderberg, Doubtful Creek and Knockrow are set to make an appearance.

Westpac lifesaving Helicopter Rescue Service will be holding a barbecue to raise funds at the weigh in at the invitation of the competition.