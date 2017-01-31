The 12 best places for takeaway on the Northern Rivers

Available in both Lismore and Ballina, Mumtaj offers delicious Indian cuisine for takeaway or dine-in.

WE ALL need an easy takeaway meal every now and again.

Perhaps your family had a hectic experience getting ready for the new school year, or perhaps you simply have a sporting lesson this evening. Maybe tonight is grocery night and you really don't want to cook when you get home.

Whatever the reason, there's plenty on offer around the region to satisfy your taste buds and free up some extra time for your evening.

Here's TripAdvisor's top 12 picks around Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay.

Lismore

The Flavour of India

The Flavour of India is the top-rated takeout dinner restaurant in Lismore. Facebook

There's several choices for Indian cuisine in Lismore, but right now The Flavour of India tops the list of the most loved take-out restaurants in town. Their featured dishes include prawn pakora, samosa, tandoori chicken and Punjabi chicken curry.

106 Keen St, Lismore

Trattoria Pagotto

Simon Pagotto, of Trattoria Pagotto in Lismore. The Italian restaurant was one of the most highly rated takeaway places in the region. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

This Italian restaurant is a must-try for pizza and pasta lovers. The staff is super friendly and the owner, Simon Pagotto, is very knowledgeable about Italian culture and food. The food is always made fresh.

75 Keen St, Lismore

Cafe Saffron

Cafe Saffron in Lismore offers dine-in or takeaway service. Facebook

Another Indian restaurant, Cafe Saffron offers a delicious eat-in meal with lovely ambience, or a takeaway meal for convenience.

Mega Pizza

Mega Pizza was rated the top pizza store in Lismore. Facebook

If you're feeling hungry, Mega Pizza on Wyrallah Rd offers delicious pizzas with unique toppings that have made Lismore mouths water since the store opened 27 years ago.

Shop 20/62 Wyrallah Road, Lismore

Byron Bay

Il Buco

Il Buco is the number one restaurant in Byron Bay. Facebook

Rated number one across all restaurants in Byron Bay, Il Buco serves Italian artisan pizza, salads, authentic Italian desserts and organic coffee. The menu is available for both eat-in or takeaway.

4/4 Bay Lane, Byron Bay

Miss Margarita

The vibrant Miss Margarita mixes the flavours of Mexico and the beachy vibe of Byron. They offer a dinner menu and a smaller takeaway menu with a choice of appetisers, tacos, burritos and nachos.

2 Jonson Street, Byron Bay

Chihuahua

Chihuahua is one of the top takeaway places in Byron Bay. Facebook

Chihuahua offers fast food Mexican for lunch and dinner. Enjoy a taco packed full of fillings, sitting on the beach and listening to live music.

12/26 Jonson street, Feros Arcade, Byron Bay

Orgasmic

Orgasmic is a vegan restaurant in Byron Bay. It's one of the top takeaway places around the region. Facebook

Serving Greek cuisine, this vegan restaurant is worth a visit for a casual dining experience or to pick up takeaway for a quiet night at home.

11 Bay Lane, Byron Bay

Ballina

La Cucina Di Vino

La Cucina Di Vino tops the list for Ballina takeaway. Contributed

Topping the Ballina list, La Cucina Di Vino offers takeaway and dine-in service. This Italian restaurant is known for its great customer service and mouthwatering pizza and pasta.

69 & 70/2 Martin Street Ballina

Red Wok

Red Wok is the first Thai restaurant to make our list of top takeaway places around the Northern Rivers. Facebook

Red Wok is the first Thai restaurant to make the list of top take out restaurants around the region. Meals are large and flavourful, but a bit pricey.

37-41 Cherry Street

Indian Mumtaj Restaurant

Available in both Lismore and Ballina, Mumtaj offers delicious Indian cuisine for takeaway or dine-in. Indian Mumtaj website

Available in both Lismore and Ballina, Mumtaj offers delicious Indian cuisine for takeaway or dine-in. They offer freshly cooked diverse plates including regular favourites such as butter chicken and lamb vindaloo.

2 Martin Street Ballina

Thai by Night by Chalee

Thai by Night by Chalee is one of the most highly rated Thai restaurant on the Northern Rivers. Contributed

Thailand-born Chalee Kotsu learnt from her grandma and mum about how to grow herbs and vegetables and cook them Thai style. She brings her knowledge to this high-rating Ballina takeaway and dine-in restaurant.

187 River St, Ballina