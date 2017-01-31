35°
News

The 12 best places for takeaway on the Northern Rivers

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 31st Jan 2017 2:00 PM
Available in both Lismore and Ballina, Mumtaj offers delicious Indian cuisine for takeaway or dine-in.
Available in both Lismore and Ballina, Mumtaj offers delicious Indian cuisine for takeaway or dine-in. Indian Mumtaj website

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE ALL need an easy takeaway meal every now and again.

Perhaps your family had a hectic experience getting ready for the new school year, or perhaps you simply have a sporting lesson this evening. Maybe tonight is grocery night and you really don't want to cook when you get home.

Whatever the reason, there's plenty on offer around the region to satisfy your taste buds and free up some extra time for your evening.

Here's TripAdvisor's top 12 picks around Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay.

Lismore

The Flavour of India

The Flavour of India is the top-rated takeout dinner restaurant in Lismore.
The Flavour of India is the top-rated takeout dinner restaurant in Lismore. Facebook

There's several choices for Indian cuisine in Lismore, but right now The Flavour of India tops the list of the most loved take-out restaurants in town. Their featured dishes include prawn pakora, samosa, tandoori chicken and Punjabi chicken curry.

106 Keen St, Lismore

Trattoria Pagotto

Simon Pagotto, of Trattoria Pagotto in Lismore. The Italian restaurant was one of the most highly rated takeaway places in the region.
Simon Pagotto, of Trattoria Pagotto in Lismore. The Italian restaurant was one of the most highly rated takeaway places in the region. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

This Italian restaurant is a must-try for pizza and pasta lovers. The staff is super friendly and the owner, Simon Pagotto, is very knowledgeable about Italian culture and food. The food is always made fresh.

75 Keen St, Lismore

Cafe Saffron

Cafe Saffron in Lismore offers dine-in or takeaway service.
Cafe Saffron in Lismore offers dine-in or takeaway service. Facebook

Another Indian restaurant, Cafe Saffron offers a delicious eat-in meal with lovely ambience, or a takeaway meal for convenience.

Mega Pizza

Mega Pizza was rated the top pizza store in Lismore.
Mega Pizza was rated the top pizza store in Lismore. Facebook

If you're feeling hungry, Mega Pizza on Wyrallah Rd offers delicious pizzas with unique toppings that have made Lismore mouths water since the store opened 27 years ago.

Shop 20/62 Wyrallah Road, Lismore

Byron Bay

Il Buco

Il Buco is the number one restaurant in Byron Bay.
Il Buco is the number one restaurant in Byron Bay. Facebook

Rated number one across all restaurants in Byron Bay, Il Buco serves Italian artisan pizza, salads, authentic Italian desserts and organic coffee. The menu is available for both eat-in or takeaway.

4/4 Bay Lane, Byron Bay

Miss Margarita

The vibrant Miss Margarita mixes the flavours of Mexico and the beachy vibe of Byron. They offer a dinner menu and a smaller takeaway menu with a choice of appetisers, tacos, burritos and nachos.

2 Jonson Street, Byron Bay

Chihuahua

Chihuahua is one of the top takeaway places in Byron Bay.
Chihuahua is one of the top takeaway places in Byron Bay. Facebook

Chihuahua offers fast food Mexican for lunch and dinner. Enjoy a taco packed full of fillings, sitting on the beach and listening to live music.

12/26 Jonson street, Feros Arcade, Byron Bay

Orgasmic

Orgasmic is a vegan restaurant in Byron Bay. It's one of the top takeaway places around the region.
Orgasmic is a vegan restaurant in Byron Bay. It's one of the top takeaway places around the region. Facebook

Serving Greek cuisine, this vegan restaurant is worth a visit for a casual dining experience or to pick up takeaway for a quiet night at home.

11 Bay Lane, Byron Bay

Ballina

La Cucina Di Vino

La Cucina Di Vino tops the list for Ballina takeaway.
La Cucina Di Vino tops the list for Ballina takeaway. Contributed

Topping the Ballina list, La Cucina Di Vino offers takeaway and dine-in service. This Italian restaurant is known for its great customer service and mouthwatering pizza and pasta.

69 & 70/2 Martin Street Ballina

Red Wok

Red Wok is the first Thai restaurant to make our list of top takeaway places around the Northern Rivers.
Red Wok is the first Thai restaurant to make our list of top takeaway places around the Northern Rivers. Facebook

Red Wok is the first Thai restaurant to make the list of top take out restaurants around the region. Meals are large and flavourful, but a bit pricey.

37-41 Cherry Street

Indian Mumtaj Restaurant

Available in both Lismore and Ballina, Mumtaj offers delicious Indian cuisine for takeaway or dine-in.
Available in both Lismore and Ballina, Mumtaj offers delicious Indian cuisine for takeaway or dine-in. Indian Mumtaj website

Available in both Lismore and Ballina, Mumtaj offers delicious Indian cuisine for takeaway or dine-in. They offer freshly cooked diverse plates including regular favourites such as butter chicken and lamb vindaloo.

2 Martin Street Ballina

Thai by Night by Chalee

Thai by Night by Chalee is one of the most highly rated Thai restaurant on the Northern Rivers.
Thai by Night by Chalee is one of the most highly rated Thai restaurant on the Northern Rivers. Contributed

Thailand-born Chalee Kotsu learnt from her grandma and mum about how to grow herbs and vegetables and cook them Thai style. She brings her knowledge to this high-rating Ballina takeaway and dine-in restaurant.

187 River St, Ballina

  • This is a compilation of the top four takeaway/delivery dinner restaurants in Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina.*
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay dining lismore restaurants takeaway

We need to share the roads: OPINION

We need to share the roads: OPINION

"LET'S all take a deep breath and look out for our fellow road and path users."

Cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, cash found during house search

Police have seized drugs and cash following a search warrant

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

Your ideas where the B&B team should visit

Big night ends in over $1000 of fines for Lismore man

He allegedly got drunk and exposed himself outside an establishment

Local Partners

The 12 best places for takeaway on the Northern Rivers

FROM Indian to Thai, Italian to Greek, here's a list of the top places to get a good takeout meal as recommended by Trip Advisor.

Youth get stuck into sweet business

Sunshine Sugar have welcomed their 2017 intake of apprentices.

Welcoming fresh faces to the fold for 2017

This March weekend could be the busiest of the year

On the corner of Magellan and Carrington Streets at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival.

This three day period is packed with events, so be prepared

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Music festival not going ahead this year

LINE UP: Australian band Neptune Power Federation was one of the bands announced for the music event.

The announcement was made today via social media

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

OUR readers offer their suggestions for a film shoot the Bold and the Beautiful when they hit our shores next month.

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

My Kitchen Rules is off and running with Tassie sweethearts

Tasmania's Damo and Caz Aherne pictured during their instant restaurant on My Kitchen Rules.

BUT it's 'angry, angry man' Tyson who steals the spotlight.

Ozzy Osbourne lied about sex addiction

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne says he lied about being a sex addict last year

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 OR EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Land values on the rise for this Shire

Cattle enter Eidsvold Station on the final afternoon of the Charity Cattle Drive. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

The increase was noted between July 1 2015 and July 1 2016

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Cheap housing approved in priced out town

Koho housing approved for Stuart Street in Mullumbimby.

A controversial affordable housing development will go ahead

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!