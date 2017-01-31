The 12 best places for takeaway on the Northern Rivers

WE ALL need an easy takeaway meal every now and again.
Perhaps your family had a hectic experience getting ready for the new school year, or perhaps you simply have a sporting lesson this evening. Maybe tonight is grocery night and you really don't want to cook when you get home.
Whatever the reason, there's plenty on offer around the region to satisfy your taste buds and free up some extra time for your evening.
Here's TripAdvisor's top 12 picks around Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay.
Lismore
There's several choices for Indian cuisine in Lismore, but right now The Flavour of India tops the list of the most loved take-out restaurants in town. Their featured dishes include prawn pakora, samosa, tandoori chicken and Punjabi chicken curry.
106 Keen St, Lismore
This Italian restaurant is a must-try for pizza and pasta lovers. The staff is super friendly and the owner, Simon Pagotto, is very knowledgeable about Italian culture and food. The food is always made fresh.
75 Keen St, Lismore
Another Indian restaurant, Cafe Saffron offers a delicious eat-in meal with lovely ambience, or a takeaway meal for convenience.
If you're feeling hungry, Mega Pizza on Wyrallah Rd offers delicious pizzas with unique toppings that have made Lismore mouths water since the store opened 27 years ago.
Shop 20/62 Wyrallah Road, Lismore
Byron Bay
Rated number one across all restaurants in Byron Bay, Il Buco serves Italian artisan pizza, salads, authentic Italian desserts and organic coffee. The menu is available for both eat-in or takeaway.
4/4 Bay Lane, Byron Bay
The vibrant Miss Margarita mixes the flavours of Mexico and the beachy vibe of Byron. They offer a dinner menu and a smaller takeaway menu with a choice of appetisers, tacos, burritos and nachos.
2 Jonson Street, Byron Bay
Chihuahua offers fast food Mexican for lunch and dinner. Enjoy a taco packed full of fillings, sitting on the beach and listening to live music.
12/26 Jonson street, Feros Arcade, Byron Bay
Serving Greek cuisine, this vegan restaurant is worth a visit for a casual dining experience or to pick up takeaway for a quiet night at home.
11 Bay Lane, Byron Bay
Ballina
Topping the Ballina list, La Cucina Di Vino offers takeaway and dine-in service. This Italian restaurant is known for its great customer service and mouthwatering pizza and pasta.
69 & 70/2 Martin Street Ballina
Red Wok is the first Thai restaurant to make the list of top take out restaurants around the region. Meals are large and flavourful, but a bit pricey.
37-41 Cherry Street
Available in both Lismore and Ballina, Mumtaj offers delicious Indian cuisine for takeaway or dine-in. They offer freshly cooked diverse plates including regular favourites such as butter chicken and lamb vindaloo.
2 Martin Street Ballina
Thailand-born Chalee Kotsu learnt from her grandma and mum about how to grow herbs and vegetables and cook them Thai style. She brings her knowledge to this high-rating Ballina takeaway and dine-in restaurant.
187 River St, Ballina
- This is a compilation of the top four takeaway/delivery dinner restaurants in Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina.*