Tents and caravans back in vogue

NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust CEO Steve Edmonds is delighted with the record number of visitors to the trust's holiday parks over Christmas and the new year period.

A RETURN to the old-fashioned holiday fun of camping and caravanning with family and friends has seen a massive jump in visitor numbers to the Northern Rivers over the festive season and new year.

North Coast Holiday Parks has reported a significant increase in occupancy numbers at its 36 coastal and inland holiday parks over the holidays, with some seeing as much as a 20% rise in visitor numbers.

NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust CEO Steve Edmonds said high occupancy numbers over the Christmas and new year period showed holidaymakers were increasingly looking for a quintessential Australian holiday experience.

"As a whole we were pleased to see that guest numbers have risen significantly and people are increasingly deciding to spend their holiday period at our parks," Mr Edmonds said.

"The Christmas break saw record numbers staying at all parks in the trust's portfolio, with many at full capacity throughout the festive season."

Mr Edmonds predicted good visitor numbers throughout 2017 as people rediscover the joys of getting together with family and friends at holiday parks.

"2017 will be a big year for our parks, with a number of significant capital works projects in the pipeline," he said.

"We also invest back into local communities and maintain a number of popular public recreation reserves for people to enjoy."

For more information visit www.northcoastholidayparks.com.au and www.inlandwaters.com.au