Tenders to raze halls called for

TENDERS for the demolition of Horseshoe Creek and Cedar Point halls have been called, along with the partial demolition of the shed next to the library which will form the framework for a history museum in Kyogle.

A report will be presented to Kyogle Council and a decision made whether to accept the tenders or not.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland consultation with the broader community began in 2012-2013.

"Friends of Cedar Point and the historical society have had their goodbye and the Howling Yowies have something planned for Horseshoe Creek where people can come together to share their memories of the hall," Cr Mulholland said.

The site of the halls is owned by the Crown.

Cedar Point Hall has not been used in years and was dilapidated, Cr Mulholland said.

"We used to hire out Horseshoe Creek Hall but the maintenance bill was higher than the income generated," she said.

"There are over 30 halls in the LGA maintained by public trusts."

Cr Mulholland said council provided whatever support possible to the trusts who all work to keep these halls operational.

"If anyone is interested in the preservation of these halls, it would be great if they got in contact with these trusts to volunteer their time."

A presentation to save the halls was made to the council at its December meeting but the council has no resolution to reverse its decision, she said.