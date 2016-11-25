Ten things to do this week

1. Movember Masters Men's Health FUNraiser Party and Surf Competition: The last weekend of November is the time when moustaches are usually full bodied and at their bristling best. This event will be a celebration of bad moustaches and men's health. This year the party has a 1970s theme so get your flares and flowers out. Mexican will still be accepted if that is the only costume you own. The music line up features Dumpster Phoenix, Matty Dowling, Rob Currie, Alex MH , DJ Longtime and other local DJs. The Kissing Booth will also be back. BYO drinks, nibbles provided. At the Byron Bay Surf Club this Saturday from 4pm. $15 on the door. Click here to book online. Also, check out the prestigious Invitational Surf Competition at Suffolk Park's Gaggin Park this saturday from 7.30am.

2. Balinalle: Ballinale is Ballina's new festival of the arts, running through the weekend. Ballinale is be an 'arty-pop' up festival bringing together international artists and performers plus some local artists for a weekend of edgy bliss for the senses. The artists have 'infiltrated' more than 20 self-storage units and converted them into boutique gallery spaces for people to explore and interact with. Open hours this Saturday and Sunday will be 10am to 3pm at Spacemen Self Storage, 2 Ray O'Neill Crescent, Ballina. This is a family-friendly community event.

3. Dreamland: The NORPA creative team behind Railway Wonderland have made a new show set in the intimate surrounds of Eureka hall. Dreamland is a theatre piece about life in regional Australia. In the story, a newbie wanting to hire the hall interrupts the ubiquitous late night committee meeting. A crash course in local history involves multiple axes and an unexpected lesson - with another man - in the virtues of partner dancing. Transporting audiences through different waves of settlement, from the traditional to hippy-dippy to tree-changers, Dreamland explores how communities adapt to change and renew themselves. Dreamland questions what it is to live in a community today - and answers with laughter. Told through physical theatre, song, dance and humour it is a celebration of the dance of life in all its mystery. At Eureka Hall until December 10, for details visit norpa.org.au or call 1300 066 772.

4. Brunswick Heads Street Food Party: After successful events in Byron Bay and Bangalow, the Truck Food Markets are coming to Brunswick heads this weekend. Gourmet street food party in the park plus live music across two stages, handmade and vintage vendors. A community, family-friendly event. Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy delicious food under the stars. At Banner Park, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 3pm to 9pm. Free event.

5. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas: Ballina Players' latest musical production on based on the story of a house of ill repute in Texas. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas opened on Broadway in June 1978 and ran for 1584 performances. A film was also done based on this story back in 1982 with Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton. At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina. For dates and bookings visit ballinaplayers.com.au.

6. Christmas Concert: The Ballina Shire Concert Band is holding its Christmas concert this weekend. There will be a selection of music, including Christmas favourites with local singer Dean Doyle and Narelle on the Keyboards, along with a touch of Scotland with local journalist and piper Graham Broadhead. Doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm concert. Entry is $10. $5 for a child 12 years of age or younger. At the Richmond Room, Regatta Ave, Ballina, on Sunday.

7. Pop Crimes: The inaugural Pop Crimes Festival will be held in Billinudgel this weekend. Organisers of the single-day event have described it by saying "gothic and desert blues, outlaw country, garage punk, folk and rock n roll will be represented. Imagine a festival with a Tarantino soundtrack." The line-up will include Sacre Shrines, Black Sun, The Delicates, Rhyece O'Neill Band, Donny Love, Jim and Bob (Jimmy Willing), Jez Mead and The Golden Mile plus DJs Stevie Starz and Nick Taylor, among others. The festival will cater for rock, psychedelic, punk, alt-rock, country and blues fans. At Billinudgel Hotel this Saturday, from 2pm. Free.

8. Goonellabah Preschool Community Open Day: Free fun activities for children, free sausage sizzle from 11am, preschool class performances, information for transition to school / preschool, healthy lunches, immunisation and child development. Free gift pack for children. At 20 Spring Ave, Goonellabah, on Wednesday, November 20, from 11am.

9. Rocky Horror in Kyogle: Rocky Horror is coming to Kyogle. The 1975 film it's the weird and wonderful story of newly engaged couple Brad and Janet, whose car halts in the rain. They both look for contact, only to find themselves at the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. A place to stay is offered, but will Brad and Janet want to remain there? Especially when a large group of Transylvanians dance to the Time Warp, Dr. Frank-N-Furter builds his own man and a whole host of participation for the audience to enjoy. Get out your glitzy gowns, your glad rags, or your best Rocky Horror couture for an evening of glitz and glamour with the CWA Kyogle Evening branch. Drinks and nibbles, competitions and prizes, and pre show entertainment. At Kyogle Cinemas, 26 Bloore St, Kyogle, on Thursday, December 1. $25. The evening starts at 6.30pm, film from 7.30pm.

10. Renee Geyer: Renee Geyer's past is Australian music history. Her career has spanned four decades and is still going strong. A precocious jazz, blues and soul singer in her late teens; Countdown royalty in her 20s; a string of pop, soul and reggae hits spanning the 70s and 80s; her LA years in the studio with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Sting, Joe Cocker and Chaka Kahn; her 90s renaissance with Paul Kelly. She is a singer, a songwriter, producer, and author. At the Ballina RSL Club, Ballina, on Friday, December 2, from 7.30pm.