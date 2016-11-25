29°
News

Ten things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 25th Nov 2016 2:20 PM
BRO FOR THE MO: Local SURFER James Wood pictured at The Pass, Byron Bay, for a previous Movember event.
BRO FOR THE MO: Local SURFER James Wood pictured at The Pass, Byron Bay, for a previous Movember event. Patrick Gorbunovs

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Movember Masters Men's Health FUNraiser Party and Surf Competition: The last weekend of November is the time when moustaches are usually full bodied and at their bristling best. This event will be a celebration of bad moustaches and men's health. This year the party has a 1970s theme so get your flares and flowers out. Mexican will still be accepted if that is the only costume you own. The music line up features Dumpster Phoenix, Matty Dowling, Rob Currie, Alex MH , DJ Longtime and other local DJs. The Kissing Booth will also be back. BYO drinks, nibbles provided. At the Byron Bay Surf Club this Saturday from 4pm. $15 on the door. Click here to book online. Also, check out the prestigious Invitational Surf Competition at Suffolk Park's Gaggin Park this saturday from 7.30am.

2. Balinalle: Ballinale is Ballina's new festival of the arts, running through the weekend. Ballinale is be an 'arty-pop' up festival bringing together international artists and performers plus some local artists for a weekend of edgy bliss for the senses. The artists have 'infiltrated' more than 20 self-storage units and converted them into boutique gallery spaces for people to explore and interact with. Open hours this Saturday and Sunday will be 10am to 3pm at Spacemen Self Storage, 2 Ray O'Neill Crescent, Ballina. This is a family-friendly community event.

3. Dreamland: The NORPA creative team behind Railway Wonderland have made a new show set in the intimate surrounds of Eureka hall. Dreamland is a theatre piece about life in regional Australia. In the story, a newbie wanting to hire the hall interrupts the ubiquitous late night committee meeting. A crash course in local history involves multiple axes and an unexpected lesson - with another man - in the virtues of partner dancing. Transporting audiences through different waves of settlement, from the traditional to hippy-dippy to tree-changers, Dreamland explores how communities adapt to change and renew themselves. Dreamland questions what it is to live in a community today - and answers with laughter. Told through physical theatre, song, dance and humour it is a celebration of the dance of life in all its mystery. At Eureka Hall until December 10, for details visit norpa.org.au or call 1300 066 772.

4. Brunswick Heads Street Food Party: After successful events in Byron Bay and Bangalow, the Truck Food Markets are coming to Brunswick heads this weekend. Gourmet street food party in the park plus live music across two stages, handmade and vintage vendors. A community, family-friendly event. Bring a picnic blanket and enjoy delicious food under the stars. At Banner Park, Brunswick Heads, this Saturday from 3pm to 9pm. Free event.

5. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas: Ballina Players' latest musical production on based on the story of a house of ill repute in Texas. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas opened on Broadway in June 1978 and ran for 1584 performances. A film was also done based on this story back in 1982 with Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton. At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift St, Ballina. For dates and bookings visit ballinaplayers.com.au.

6. Christmas Concert: The Ballina Shire Concert Band is holding its Christmas concert this weekend. There will be a selection of music, including Christmas favourites with local singer Dean Doyle and Narelle on the Keyboards, along with a touch of Scotland with local journalist and piper Graham Broadhead. Doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm concert. Entry is $10. $5 for a child 12 years of age or younger. At the Richmond Room, Regatta Ave, Ballina, on Sunday.

7. Pop Crimes: The inaugural Pop Crimes Festival will be held in Billinudgel this weekend. Organisers of the single-day event have described it by saying "gothic and desert blues, outlaw country, garage punk, folk and rock n roll will be represented. Imagine a festival with a Tarantino soundtrack." The line-up will include Sacre Shrines, Black Sun, The Delicates, Rhyece O'Neill Band, Donny Love, Jim and Bob (Jimmy Willing), Jez Mead and The Golden Mile plus DJs Stevie Starz and Nick Taylor, among others. The festival will cater for rock, psychedelic, punk, alt-rock, country and blues fans. At Billinudgel Hotel this Saturday, from 2pm. Free.

8. Goonellabah Preschool Community Open Day: Free fun activities for children, free sausage sizzle from 11am, preschool class performances, information for transition to school / preschool, healthy lunches, immunisation and child development. Free gift pack for children. At 20 Spring Ave, Goonellabah, on Wednesday, November 20, from 11am.

9. Rocky Horror in Kyogle: Rocky Horror is coming to Kyogle. The 1975 film it's the weird and wonderful story of newly engaged couple Brad and Janet, whose car halts in the rain. They both look for contact, only to find themselves at the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. A place to stay is offered, but will Brad and Janet want to remain there? Especially when a large group of Transylvanians dance to the Time Warp, Dr. Frank-N-Furter builds his own man and a whole host of participation for the audience to enjoy. Get out your glitzy gowns, your glad rags, or your best Rocky Horror couture for an evening of glitz and glamour with the CWA Kyogle Evening branch. Drinks and nibbles, competitions and prizes, and pre show entertainment. At Kyogle Cinemas, 26 Bloore St, Kyogle, on Thursday, December 1. $25. The evening starts at 6.30pm, film from 7.30pm.

10. Renee Geyer: Renee Geyer's past is Australian music history. Her career has spanned four decades and is still going strong. A precocious jazz, blues and soul singer in her late teens; Countdown royalty in her 20s; a string of pop, soul and reggae hits spanning the 70s and 80s; her LA years in the studio with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Sting, Joe Cocker and Chaka Kahn; her 90s renaissance with Paul Kelly. She is a singer, a songwriter, producer, and author. At the Ballina RSL Club, Ballina, on Friday, December 2, from 7.30pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore whatson

This train could take you 900km in 3 hours at 350kmh

This train could take you 900km in 3 hours at 350kmh

'IT IS time to stop talking about high-speed rail and to start working on the project.'

Four straight days of thunderstorms predicted for our region

We could be in for a number of storms over the next few days.

Summer heat and moist onshore winds to bring thunder and lightning

Ten things to do this week

BRO FOR THE MO: Local SURFER James Wood pictured at The Pass, Byron Bay, for a previous Movember event.

Moes, art, music and more this week

Delicious Christmas soiree at the Bowlo

MUSIC: Lismore DJ 1iSamuray, aka Craig Wilson.

Delicious Party is back for its annual Christmas Soiree

Local Partners

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

"HE WAS the counsellor, he was the career adviser, he was the rock of Lismore."

Mo Bros support cause on biggest health issues for men

MO BROS: The team supporting Movember.

Movember is about more than just a fashion statement

Ten things to do this week

BRO FOR THE MO: Local SURFER James Wood pictured at The Pass, Byron Bay, for a previous Movember event.

Moes, art, music and more this week

Delicious Christmas soiree at the Bowlo

MUSIC: Lismore DJ 1iSamuray, aka Craig Wilson.

Delicious Party is back for its annual Christmas Soiree

Dancers, music and food stalls at Indonesian festival

The Nimbin event is presented by non-profit Gold Coast-based Indonesian dance troupe Seharum Nusantara.

Nimbin will play host to a special Indonesian-flavoured festival

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "super thankful" she won't be having any more children after both she and husband Brandon Blackstock took measures to get sterilised.

Delicious Christmas soiree at the Bowlo

MUSIC: Lismore DJ 1iSamuray, aka Craig Wilson.

Delicious Party is back for its annual Christmas Soiree

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy

Hamish and Andy to perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday ...

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

Watego&#39;s Beach House

10 Palm Valley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 Contact Agent

OPEN: FRIDAY 25TH NOVEMBER 1.00 - 1.30PM Nestled in the coveted Wategos Beach, this house has incredible panoramic ocean and beach views. The current home is...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 From $1,100,000

OPEN: FRIDAY 25TH NOVEMBER 11.00 - 11.30AM One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to ... Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. The lots range from...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!