Ten things to do this week

1. Mullum Music Festival: Mullum Music Festival bring artists such as Olympia, Lior, Tash Sultana, Julia Jacklin, Gareth Liddiard and more than 80 acts to intimate venues throughout the town, including four halls, the high school, numerous cafes, the RSL and the Bowlo. The Court House will sport the theme of love, while the Piano Bar will interestingly be exploring prohibition as a theme. Other themes include the 'festival club' and 'Jazz dive'. This year, the event has a special focus on transitioning to a plastic-free festival as filtered water refill stations would be placed around Mullumbimby for punters to refill their water bottles. Don;t miss the music parade at noon on Sunday across town. For tickets and details visit mullummusicfestival.com.

2. Bangalow Show: A tradition since 1897, the 2016 Bangalow Show features a moving pictures competition, plus the traditional poultry, show jumping, horses, cattle and other shows, plus produce, horticulture, cookery, art, needlework craft and written word competitions and exhibitions. For details visit bangalowshow.com.au/.

3. Lennox Cup: What are you wearing? The fashions and the fields are getting ready for this weekend's Lennox Cup. The Sponsor's Lounge is situated just above the finishing line and there will be finger food provided, plus a free bus service from Lennox Head at midday and back at 6pm for ticket holders. The race day will offer the traditional spring carnival atmosphere while you have a bet. As the event coincides with Derby Day, people have been encouraged to dress up in black and white. Gates open at 12 noon, and the first race will be at 1.20pm at the Ballina Jockey Club.

4. Free Community Open Day - Northern Rivers Waste 15th Birthday: Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre is having a special community open day to celebrate the 15th birthday of the waste operations arm, Northern Rivers Waste. The birthday coincides with National Recycling Week and so we are hosting a family fun day with lots for free activities, such as bus tours of the facility - including newly opened organics processing pad -, a bin lifting competition, the Recycled Market and Old Wares Sale, guided walks through the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens and landfill rehabilitation areas, recycled craft and composting activities for kids, Love Food Hate Waste cooking workshops and more. Northern Rivers Waste's 15th birthday community open day is on Saturday, November 19, from 9am to 2pm at 313 Wyrallah Road, East Lismore. All activities are free and everyone is welcome.

5. Nimbin Stands with Standing Rock: Nimbin Stands With Standing Rock is a benefit gig in show of solidarity with the Standing Rock Protectors in Dakota, USA. Musicians Sarah Stando, Jolanda Moyle, Bo Kahn, Robyn Francis, Blackboi, Davey Bob Ramsey & Pagan Love Cult are part of the line up. Traditional ceremonies will be held throughout the day, including two Sundancers visiting from Dakota There will also be raffles, auctions and local artist Benny Zable will be on hand creating his distinctive banner art on T-shirts that will also be for sale. Benny Zable was recently at Standing Rock himself and will screen a slide-show of his experiences throughout the day. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd. Nimbin, this Saturday from 10am. Entry by donation.

6. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas: Ballina Players' latest musical production, based on the story of a house of ill repute in Texas, opens this weekend. The Chicken Ranch, the best little whorehouse in Texas, has reached the end. It has been quietly operating outside Gilbert, Texas for more than 50 years. But the time has come when Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd (Rod Ramsay) has not been able to turn back the tide of prejudice and moral outrage whipped up by newcomer to town, Melvin P Thorpe (Dylan Wheeler). The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas opened on Broadway at the 46th Street Theatre on June 19, 1978 and ran for 1584 performances. This production of Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is choreographed by Jaime Sheehan. At the Players Theatre in Ballina until December 4, Thursdays to Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. Book at ballinaplayers.com.au or Windrose Travel, 66866566.

7. Buckley's Chance Off Trail Runs: This event will require participants to negotiate natural obstacles such as dense sub-tropic jungle, steep ascents and descents of the 600m high volcanic craters' walls, and water crossings. Runners should expect to crawl, climb, wade, jump and run through what can best be described as God's own obstacle course. Distances vary between 50km, 25km and 10km. All three races are unsupported (runners will be called upon to carry all required hydration and nutrition themselves). If they run out of water or food they will need to source it from the natural environment, and ensure that it has been purified before consumption. At Kunghur (Mt Warning) this Sunday from 5am. For costs and other details go to SurvivalRun.com.au.

8. Speedcar Super Series: The first international fixture of the season will be held this weekend with the running of the Speedcar Super Series (round two). Drivers from Australia and New Zealand will chase the points in the prestigious national tournament as it makes its way across the nation. At the Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this Saturday night. Gates open 3pm, racing from 6pm.

9. The Entertainer: Set against the backdrop of post-war Britain, John Osborne's modern classic conjures the seedy glamour of the old music halls for an explosive examination of public masks and private torment. Rob Ashford directs Kenneth Branagh, pictured, as the unforgettable Archie Rice in the final production for the Plays at the Garrick season. Also starring Greta Scacchi, Phil Dunster, Gawn Grainger and Crispin Letts. Live screening from London's Garrick Theatre at the Byron Theatre on Monday, November 21, from 6pm. Tickets $25.

10. Dreamland: From the team behind Railway Wonderland, Dreamland is NORPA's new work to be performed at Eureka Hall. NORPA and an exciting creative collective bring the universal stories of our community halls to life in a glorious evening of music, laughter, dance and performance. At Eureka Hall from Wednesday, November 23, to December 10. For more details, visit norpa.org.au or phone 66220300.