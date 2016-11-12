Ten things to do this week

1. Mullumbimby Agricultural Show: Between the shows and events you can browse the stalls for clothes, food, agricultural goods, toys, arts and crafts, and lots more. Have some Spanish churros, Vietnamese and Indian treats, bratwurst, or pizza, followed by crepes, waffles, fresh strawberries and cream, frozen fruit, or delectable cakes. The Food Hall has delicious sit down meals plus Devonshire tea is available from the CWA ladies in the main Pavilion. The entertainment stage will start on Saturday with Ray Essery from 10am and then the talent show will showcase some new and exciting local talent prior to a performance by Clelia Adams and the River Valley Express. Getting the party started from 5.30pm on Saturday evening, young band The New Black will ge up o the main stagewith their covers soul, funk, Motown and pop. Sunday will welcome local band The Real Jarrah from 11am. KAOS International FMX will be performing two shows on Sunday in the Main Arena at 1.30pm and 2.30pm. At the Mullumbimby Showgrouds. For details visit mullumbimbyshow.org.au.

2. Ballina Prawn Festival: The Ballina Prawn festival embodies everything that is great about Ballina and living here: It features great local live music, signature cooking with, you guessed, fantastic prawns and other local seafood, a beer and wine garden, the prawn shelling competition, DIY raft building and racing, a Fair Go skating competition, the Macadamia Castle Animal Show, helicopter tours over Ballina, a boat parade and the fireworks show from 8.15pm. At Missingham Park, Ballina, this Saturday from 10am. $10 for adults and $5 child.

3. Ballina SES benefit concert: A great line up of entertainment will include Fossil Rock, Key Suspects, Relativity, Jamaika Chantae and Glenn Massey. At the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina this Sunsday from 1pm. Gold coin donation.

4. De La Soul: And the Anonymous Nobody... is American iconic hip hop trio De La Soul's latest album, released last August . The album is their first full-length release in 11 years. The first single, Pain, featuring Snoop Dogg, was released on June 1 this year. The group is best known for their eclectic sampling, quirky lyrics, and their contributions to the evolution of the jazz rap and alternative hip hop sub-genres. With its playful wordplay, innovative sampling and witty skits, the band's debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, is considered a hip hop masterpiece. At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, Sunday from 8.30pm. Sold out.

5. Bernard Fanning: Byron Community Primary School will be auctioning a number of items as a fundraiser at this weekend's Bernard Fanning show, the last one of his Civil Dusk tour. The album peaked at No.2 on the ARIA album charts after its September release, and attracted four ARIA Awards nominations. At The Northern in Byron Bay this Saturday from 7pm.

6. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas: Set in rural USA in the 1970s, Ballina Players production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is lively, colourful and funny. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is a musical, with a book by Texas author Larry L. King and Peter Masterson and music and lyrics by Carol Hall. It is the late 1970s, and a brothel has been operating in Texas for more than a century. It is under the proprietorship of Miss Mona Stangley, having been left to her by the original owner. When crusading television reporter Melvin P. Thorpe (based on real-life Houston news personality Marvin Zindler) decides to make the illegal activity an issue, political ramifications cause the place to be closed down. A real brothel named the Chicken Ranch operated near La Grange, Texas for 68 years and was the inspiration for the musical. At the Players Theatre from November 18 to December 4. Visit ballinaplayers.com.au.

7. A Flickering truth: New Zealand filmmaker Pietra Brettkelly's moving portrayal of one man's journey to restore thousands of hours of film heritage in post-Taliban Afghanistan, a journey that uncovers the very nearly forgotten history of his ravaged country. It follows filmmaker Ibrahim Arify as he returns from exile to his native Afghanistan with the intention of restoring thousands of hours of Afghan films for the nation. Film was outlawed by the Taliban government, and although they have now been deposed their threat remains, particularly in the continuing suicide bombings in Kabul. At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. $15.

8. The Power of the Daleks: The Power of the Daleks is one of the most celebrated Doctor Who adventures. This brand new animation will be released 50 years after its only UK broadcast , is based on the original 1966 show's original audio recordings, surviving photographs, and film clips. At BCC Lismore cinemas this Saturday and Sunday at 1pm. At the Byron Theatre on Wednesday, November 13, from 6.30pm.

9. Mullum Music Festival: Three days and four nights of music in and around Mullumbimby with national and international stars such as Yirrmal, Skunkhour, Nattali Rize, Yeshe, Jordie Lane, Julien Baker, Tash Sultana, Lior, Olympia, Matt Anderson, William Crighton and patron Sussana Espie. At a number of venues in Mullumbimby from Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 20. For details visit mullummusicfestival.com.

10. The Rat Pack from Vegas: Direct from Las Vegas and following a sold out tour of the US and the UK, The Rat Pack is coming to ballina. Frank Sinatra (Robbie Howard ), Dean Martin (Johnny Edwards) and Sammy david Jr (Nicholas Brooks) are back in town and will be lighting up stages across the country as they bring back the grand old days of those classic crooner hits that we all know and love. They come together on stage as The Rat Pack, delivering the timeless songs that we all love and sharing some funny stories and gags. At the Ballina RSL Club this Thursday, November 17, from 7.15pm. $40.