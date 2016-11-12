30°
Ten things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 12th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
The Kaos International MotoX Team will be performing at the Mullumbimby Show.
The Kaos International MotoX Team will be performing at the Mullumbimby Show. Contributed

1. Mullumbimby Agricultural Show: Between the shows and events you can browse the stalls for clothes, food, agricultural goods, toys, arts and crafts, and lots more. Have some Spanish churros, Vietnamese and Indian treats, bratwurst, or pizza, followed by crepes, waffles, fresh strawberries and cream, frozen fruit, or delectable cakes. The Food Hall has delicious sit down meals plus Devonshire tea is available from the CWA ladies in the main Pavilion. The entertainment stage will start on Saturday with Ray Essery from 10am and then the talent show will showcase some new and exciting local talent prior to a performance by Clelia Adams and the River Valley Express. Getting the party started from 5.30pm on Saturday evening, young band The New Black will ge up o the main stagewith their covers soul, funk, Motown and pop. Sunday will welcome local band The Real Jarrah from 11am. KAOS International FMX will be performing two shows on Sunday in the Main Arena at 1.30pm and 2.30pm. At the Mullumbimby Showgrouds. For details visit mullumbimbyshow.org.au.

2. Ballina Prawn Festival: The Ballina Prawn festival embodies everything that is great about Ballina and living here: It features great local live music, signature cooking with, you guessed, fantastic prawns and other local seafood, a beer and wine garden, the prawn shelling competition, DIY raft building and racing, a Fair Go skating competition, the Macadamia Castle Animal Show, helicopter tours over Ballina, a boat parade and the fireworks show from 8.15pm. At Missingham Park, Ballina, this Saturday from 10am. $10 for adults and $5 child.

3. Ballina SES benefit concert: A great line up of entertainment will include Fossil Rock, Key Suspects, Relativity, Jamaika Chantae and Glenn Massey. At the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina this Sunsday from 1pm. Gold coin donation.

4. De La Soul: And the Anonymous Nobody... is American iconic hip hop trio De La Soul's latest album, released last August . The album is their first full-length release in 11 years. The first single, Pain, featuring Snoop Dogg, was released on June 1 this year. The group is best known for their eclectic sampling, quirky lyrics, and their contributions to the evolution of the jazz rap and alternative hip hop sub-genres. With its playful wordplay, innovative sampling and witty skits, the band's debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, is considered a hip hop masterpiece. At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, Sunday from 8.30pm. Sold out.

5. Bernard Fanning: Byron Community Primary School will be auctioning a number of items as a fundraiser at this weekend's Bernard Fanning show, the last one of his Civil Dusk tour. The album peaked at No.2 on the ARIA album charts after its September release, and attracted four ARIA Awards nominations. At The Northern in Byron Bay this Saturday from 7pm.

6. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas: Set in rural USA in the 1970s, Ballina Players production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is lively, colourful and funny. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is a musical, with a book by Texas author Larry L. King and Peter Masterson and music and lyrics by Carol Hall. It is the late 1970s, and a brothel has been operating in Texas for more than a century. It is under the proprietorship of Miss Mona Stangley, having been left to her by the original owner. When crusading television reporter Melvin P. Thorpe (based on real-life Houston news personality Marvin Zindler) decides to make the illegal activity an issue, political ramifications cause the place to be closed down. A real brothel named the Chicken Ranch operated near La Grange, Texas for 68 years and was the inspiration for the musical. At the Players Theatre from November 18 to December 4. Visit ballinaplayers.com.au.

7. A Flickering truth: New Zealand filmmaker Pietra Brettkelly's moving portrayal of one man's journey to restore thousands of hours of film heritage in post-Taliban Afghanistan, a journey that uncovers the very nearly forgotten history of his ravaged country. It follows filmmaker Ibrahim Arify as he returns from exile to his native Afghanistan with the intention of restoring thousands of hours of Afghan films for the nation. Film was outlawed by the Taliban government, and although they have now been deposed their threat remains, particularly in the continuing suicide bombings in Kabul. At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. $15.

8. The Power of the Daleks: The Power of the Daleks is one of the most celebrated Doctor Who adventures. This brand new animation will be released 50 years after its only UK broadcast , is based on the original 1966 show's original audio recordings, surviving photographs, and film clips. At BCC Lismore cinemas this Saturday and Sunday at 1pm. At the Byron Theatre on Wednesday, November 13, from 6.30pm.

9. Mullum Music Festival: Three days and four nights of music in and around Mullumbimby with national and international stars such as Yirrmal, Skunkhour, Nattali Rize, Yeshe, Jordie Lane, Julien Baker, Tash Sultana, Lior, Olympia, Matt Anderson, William Crighton and patron Sussana Espie. At a number of venues in Mullumbimby from Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 20. For details visit mullummusicfestival.com.

10. The Rat Pack from Vegas: Direct from Las Vegas and following a sold out tour of the US and the UK, The Rat Pack is coming to ballina. Frank Sinatra (Robbie Howard ), Dean Martin (Johnny Edwards) and Sammy david Jr (Nicholas Brooks) are back in town and will be lighting up stages across the country as they bring back the grand old days of those classic crooner hits that we all know and love. They come together on stage as The Rat Pack, delivering the timeless songs that we all love and sharing some funny stories and gags. At the Ballina RSL Club this Thursday, November 17, from 7.15pm. $40.

One-armed surfer Bethany Hamilton speaks out on shark nets

One-armed surfer Bethany Hamilton speaks out on shark nets

Shark attack amputee and professional surfer Bethany Hamilton has spoken out on the contentious issue of shark nets along the North Coast this week.

Woman run over by ute at Ocean Shores music festival

Police are calling for witnesses after a woman was crushed by a ute at an Ocean Shores music festival.

Police are investigating after a woman was run over at a music festival.

Teacher accused of child sex took boys for 'coffee and chat'

Former St Johns College Woodlawn teacher James Doran is accused of committing a raft of child sex offences against students.

Court hears accused teacher "tried it on" during car trip

Angel dentist flies 145 missions to help the sick

HIGH FLYER: Volunteer Angel Flight pilot, Peter Martin celebrates completing a milestone 145 missions with the service.

His hobby has become a life-saving service

Hope still blooming in the form of lovingly made quilt

ASK Kay Wilson why she worked so hard on the 'Hope Blooms Here' quilt and she will tell you the fight against cancer is a personal one.

Smiling all the way to the dentist

HAPPY SMILES: Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up the team.

There is plenty to smile about for Evans Head residents

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

Where to get fresh produce and comment on the US election result

Dolphin Awards 2016 finalists revealed

Dolphin Award trophy. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The winners will be awarded on December 6 in Ballina

Variety show will go from Brunswick Heads to the Opera House

For Club Swizzle's MC Murray Hill every night is a party, a night to impress, so look your best.

Club Swizzle is a new cabaret show coming to our shores

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

LEONARD Cohen was suffering from cancer when he died, according to David Remncik who interviewed the musician in the summer.

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Read these short reviews if you're heading to the cinemas

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

TV Insider: Documentaries are the real reality

Ian Dickson has his face painted in an episode from the second season of First Contact on SBS.

Sick of reality tv? Give these documentaries a shot

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,700,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly to on the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

LUXURY OCEAN VIEW VILLA

10/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Villa 3 3 2 $575,000

Private and close handy to our local Country Club and surf beach is this prestigious property just listed representing outstanding value. Within the 'Seagrass'...

Attention Investors - This one is a must to inspect

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Brett...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

Spacious &amp; Private In Premium Location

3/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

This immaculate and well cared for terrace home is positioned on the very end and has no adjoining walls on 3 sides and measures a massive 301m2 on title. It is...

2 Bedroom Villa - Walk To Byron CBD &amp; Beaches

22/11-19 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $350,000

Located in a beautifully maintained and secure over 55's complex, this ground floor apartment is very private and enjoys a lovely outlook over shady palms. The...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Hidden Gem In New Brighton

2/24 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 2 1 Contact Agent

Absolute beachfront property perched high in the dunes reminiscent of an original 1950’s beach shack which has been tastefully renovated so you can embrace the...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

