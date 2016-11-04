28°
News

10 things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

Javier Encalada
| 4th Nov 2016 3:25 PM
The Byron Latin Fiesta is one of the best Latin dancing events in Australia. Photo Contributed
The Byron Latin Fiesta is one of the best Latin dancing events in Australia. Photo Contributed Contributed

1. Byron Latin Fiesta: One of the best Latin dancing events in Australia is held right here this weekend. Enjoy Latin dance workshops to get your moves ready for the social dance parties. Learm from international, national and local teachers who will perform for you plus live bands and Latin DJs. Catering to beginners and seasoned dancers alike. At the Byron Theatre this Saturday and Sunday. For details visit byronlatinfiesta.com.au.

2. Tabulam Cup: The Tabulam Racing Club's annual race day wil be held this Saturday at Racecourse Rd, Tabulam. If you want to stretch your horse betting legs after the Melbourne Cup, then this is the place to be. Gates open at 9am and the first race will be happening at 1pm. The bookies will be there, as well as TAB facilities. FUNCARS4KIDS will be at the races to entertain the bigger kids and teenagers, thanks to the Dog 'n' Bull Hotel at Bonalbo. Byron Bay Kids Club will be there for the younger kids with face painting, kids activities and a jumping castle. There will be prizes for best dressed couple, best dressed woman, best dressed man and best dressed child. With a weather prediction of a fine and sunny day, patrons are urged to bring their own shade or gazebo. Entry is $15 for adults, $10 for concession/student and kids under 14 are free.

3. Cinema Under the Stars: Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is returning for another stellar season. The free event kicks off at 5:30pm with a fantastic line-up of family friendly entertainment and activities before the blockbuster animation The Good Dinosaur screens at sundown. At Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, today from 5.30pm.

4. Lennox Head to Byron Bay Walk for Brain Cancer: Get to your feet for an inspirational 21km beach walk from Lennox Head Library to Byron Bay (Denning Park) this weekend. The Lions Club will hold a BBQ at Denning Park, Byron Bay, after the walk so invite your family and friends and make it a fun day out. David Greiner has been inspired by his wife, Christine, to do what he can to raise awareness of this terrible infliction that took her life in January last year. Christine was the Librarian at Lennox Head Library when she was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Join David and Christine's family and friends to walk in memory of Christine and others who have lost their battle with brain cancer and in honour of those still fighting. The course will run along the beautiful coastline of the Ballina and Byron Shires via Seven Mile Beach, then join the Seven Mile Beach road where it will come out at Broken Head, continue along Tallows Beach until you reach Denning Park, behind the Byron Bay Surf Club. If you would like to join the walk, but don't want to complete the full 21km, you are more that welcome to just walk part of the way. Go Byron will supply a shuttle bus service to transport walkers back to Lennox Head after the walkfor $5 per seat. This Sunday from 6am to 1pm.

5. Rhys McNaughton Memorial 2017 Calendar Launch: Rhys McNaughton's mother Jodie and local photographer John Bortolin have started a Movember campaign to raise $10,000. It's been almost a year since the tragic passing of the young local man, so to honour his memory they have created a fundraising calendar with all the best images that Mr Bortolin rook of Rhys when he modeled for his Manscapes Book. Part of the photographer's Manscapes 2017 Calendar sales will go towards the Movember campaign. There will also be an exhibition of Rhys's images from the calendar and they will also be available for purchase. 100% of the profits from Rhys' calendar and exhibition prints will go towards the Movember campaign. . At the Fox Photo Den, 34 Union St, Lismore, this Saturday from 4pm.

6. Lismore Book Swap: The Great Book Swap aims to raise funds to buy books for remote communities to close the literacy gap between indigenous and non-indigenous children. Help raise $200,000 to buy 20,000 books. At the Lismore Library this Saturday from 9am. Gold coin donation. Visit ilf.org.au.

7. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink featuring Katalyst: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink, the party with a conscience, offers a free dance party where DJs play treasured sounds for charity. This Sunday, the line up includes Katalyst (Stones Throw Records), Captain Kaine, Mr Nice and Lord Sut. 100% profits donated to The SHIFT Project in Byron Bay, a residential transition program for women who are homeless. At the Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 2pm to 9pm.

8. Kasey Chambers: Beyond accolades and album sales, there's something immutable about Kasey Chambers, something that makes her as vital to this land as the red rock where her music was born. From the red dust of her nomadic childhood to the surf coast where she's raised her family, Kasey's always maintained that her records have been a testament to "who [she] was at the time". And her newest album is proof that she's unwilling to settle for anything less. "I don't want to write songs based on what I think people want to hear from me. I hope that in the end, this is what they warm to." At the Lismore Workers Club this Sunday from 3.30pm. $45.

9. Burns Point screening: This film was shot in Ballina by a local scripwriter and director After a young woman is murdered by her jealous boyfriend, her brother Jeremy expects the family to get swift justice. But the killer's father is a powerful and corrupt policeman who rigs the evidence to wreck the prosecution case. A jury sets the son free, but days later his broken body is found on a dark street, and Jeremy is running for his life. At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. $15. With a Q&A with writer Chris Blackburn after each session.

10. A Midsummer Night's Dream ballet: A Midsummer Night's Dream is a two-act ballet choreographed by George Balanchine to Felix Mendelssohn's music, based on Shakespeare's play of the same name, and it's coming to our shores presented by Byron Ballet. In addition to the incidental music, Balanchine incorporated other Mendelssohn works into the ballet, including the Overtures to Athalie, Son and Stranger, and The Fair Melusine, the String Symphony No. 9 in C minor and The First Walpurgis Night. Act I tells Shakespeare's familiar story of lovers and fairies while Act II presents a strictly classical dance wedding celebration. The ballet deals with the universal theme of love: lust, disappointment, confusion, marriage. The plot focuses on the trials and experiences of two sets of lovers camping in a magical forest. At the Byron Theatre, on Friday, on November 11, at 7.30pm and Saturday, November 12, at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina burns point byron bay byron latin fiesta cinema under the stars kasey chambers lismore manscapes tabulam races whatson

