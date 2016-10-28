Ten things to do this week

1. Alstonville Showgrounds: The 128th Alstonville Show will be held this weekend at the Alstonville Showground in the pavilion, canteen, cattle ring, and show arena. Official opening and announcement of Showgirl Winners at 12 noon on Saturday. Grand Parade at 2pm. There will be cattle working dog trials, horse events, bull riding, wood chopping, poultry, arts, craft, produce, cooking competitions, and more. At the Alstonville Showgrounds Friday and Saturday. For details visit alstonvilleshow.net.

2. Pink Halloween: Localcharity Jodie's Inspiration is preparing for another huge success with its upcoming Pink Halloween event this weekend. This year the event has increased its capacity from 600 to 650 to cope with the increased demand. Jodie McRae became Regional Woman of the Year before she passed away on October 1. Daughter Kaela, who is now 20 years old, has vowed the Jodie's Inspiration committee would continue to run the charity and Pink Halloween would be "bigger and better than ever", with the aim of raising money for more oncology equipment in local hospitals. Last year's Pink Halloween event aimed to raise $40,000 for new equipment for St Vincent's Hospital. They not only met that target, they doubled it, thanks to the 600 attendees who raised more than $100,000. At the Trinity Sports Centre this Saturday from 5.30pm.

3. Family Halloween Fun Night at Bexhill: Dress up and join the Bexhill community for a night filled with spooky fun for all the family at Bexhill Public School this weekend. There will be food and drinks, a haunted house, fun games for the children, such as pet rock monster painting, cupcake decorating, pool noodle throw, catch a duck, spooky shooting, face painting, glow sticks for sale, jumping castle and laser tag. The 2014 animated movie The Book of Life will be screened from 7.30pm. Entry by donation. Mega raffles and a chocolate wheel will operate through the event. This is a great family alternative to 'trick or treating'. BYO picnic rug and spooky outfit if you dare. At Bexhill Public School, 12 Withers St, Bexhill, this Saturday from 4pm.

4. Stitching Open Day: Embroiderers' Guild of NSW, Lismore Group, invites people over 16 years of age to discover the basics and the joy of embroidery and stitching. Members of the local group will guide you to create a book mark, and will offer information about the regular events and meetings available, At the Lismore Library Foyer this Saturday from 9.30am to midday. Free event. All materials and guidance provided.

5. Day of the Dead: A decade ago, the Natural Death Care Centre saw the need in our community for a non religious, culture free ceremony to remember and honour those loved ones who have died. Members of the NDCC and friends came together and held the first ceremony and event in Heritage Park, Mullumbimby. Hundreds of people have attended each year with their photos, mementos, even the ashes of their families and friends. Crystal Castle gates open with free entry at 3.30pm, art from 4pm, then from 5pm local celebrant and deathwalker Zenith Virago will conduct an inclusive Ceremony of Love & Remembrance accompanied by the Biggest Little Town Choir. At the Crustal Castle, 81 Monet Dr, Mullumbimby, this Sunday from 3.30pm.

6. Alice in Wonderland: Get your Cheshire grin on and bring it along to a delightful garden for a Mad Hatter's tea party with a twist. The Brunswick Picture House has invited families to join its very own Mad Hatter for games, adventures and treats prior to the screening of this unmissable Disney classic.Cupcakes and surprises start at 2pm followed by the film. At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm. $12.

7. Jazz In The Car Park: The Jammed Tarts, Julian Smith (bass/flute), and Glenn Kellett (trumpet/keys) are fast becoming known around the venues of the Northern Rivers. The Rosebank residents decided to get together purely to jam and play tunes that they wanted to play, rather than what everyone else required of them, and before long realised that they had an instrumental jazz duo that they could 'tart' around with different vocalists. For this gig at Blue Kitchens South Side Shindig, the duo will be teaming up with the golden voice of Liora Claff, to bring you a broad variety of jazz, blues and latino treats, spanning over the decades. At Windmill Grove, 105 Wilson St, South Lismore, this Sunday from 10.30am.

8. Kick Off Club: Former rugby league players Johnny Mayes, Kevin Junee and Tom Mooney will join the Men of League Northern Rivers Committee for their Kick Off Club. League fans are invited to to join them on a social get together where there will be raffles, a chance to catch up with former players and like-minded people, and it's also a chance to sign up to join the Men of League if desired. The event costs $10 per person and will be held at the Lismore Bowling Club this Sunday, 1pm.

9. Songs in the Key of Mowtown: Direct from the US comes the Encore Australian Tour of Songs In Key Of Motown, a live concert production that takes you on a journey through Motown. The show features Spectrum, a first-class vocal quartet that draws upon the talent of four radiant voices and diverse personalities. They have teamed up with Radiance, a talented vocal quartet formed specifically to pay tribute to the Disco and Motown era paying tribute to the music of The Supremes, Martha & The Vandellas, The Marvelettes and other female artists from that amazing musical era. At Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, on Thursday, November 3, from 7.30pm.

10. Lismore Zombie Walk: The first annual, all inclusive, Lismore Zombie Walk will be hosted by Haven NR in partnership with RealArtWorks, Far North Coast Ability Links and Lismore TAFE. Registration for the wallk is $5 and will be going towards Mental Health Month and supporting Haven NR. Activities start at North Coast TAFE at 3pm the walk starts at 5pm. Registration is available through reception at NRSDC, 16 Keen St, Lismore on Thursday, November 3 .