Ten things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 14th Oct 2016 3:40 PM
RED CARPET READY: Byron Bay International Film Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke is getting ready for the opening gala.
RED CARPET READY: Byron Bay International Film Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke is getting ready for the opening gala. Christian Morrow

1. 10th Byron Bay International Film Festival: Celebrating its 10th anniversary, AACTA Awards accredited BBFF is a platform for outstanding independent film talent, showcasing a uniquely rich and diverse program of entertaining, inspiring and thought provoking films. Screenings in Murwillumbah, Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads from today until October 23. For details visit bbff.com.au.

2. Northern Rivers Conservatorium Silver Jubilee: The community is invted to a 25th birthday party for the Northern Rivers Conservatorium. Guest conductor Richard Gill and visual artist Kellie O'Dempsey will join NRC alumni, teachers and students to present a major multi-arts open air performance of original work in the grounds of the Northern Rivers Conservatorium. From 1pm, there will be markets, music, food, time to catch up with old friends at the Homecoming Community Day. The main performance, an open-air concert, will take place at 8pm with the beautiful historic building forming the backdrop to an exciting performance. The community orchestra and choir will perform an original work composed by Mark Bromley. Artistic installations, projections on to buildings, electronic music and history, photographs, text, video and sound exhibitions are also part of the event. At the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, 152 Keen St, Lismore, this Saturday fro 1pm. Free event.

3. Byron Bay Rugby Sevens: Watch Rugby in its fastest form with teams from all over the world and around Australia competing. Reigning champions Tabadamu (Fiji) are back to defend their 2015 title. This year's total number of registered teams has increased, as well as the standard, with ex-Internationals involved. Matches from 9am until 4pm Saturday and Sunday. Fancy dress competition. At the Byron Recreation Ground, Tennyson Street, Saturday and Sunday. Free entry.

4. Land To Vale screening: As part of If These Halls Could Talk project, H.W. Collective present Land to Vale: a cinematic ode, honouring the collective memory of the people of Meerschaum Vale, their iconic community hall and imagines a place where memory and time collide. At Meerschaum Vale Hall, 1 Marom Creek Rd, Meerschaum Vale, this Saturday from 6.30pm. Free event.

5. Surfing The Coldstream Festival Yamba: Surfing The Coldstream Festival is a free festival that celebrates the things we cherish about the Clarence Valley lifestyle, including Surf culture and Aboriginal cultural heritage. The music line up includes Sex on Toast, Sahara Beck, Nocturnal Tapes, Declan kelly and the Rising Sun, Lismore bands Ladyslug and Teddy Lewis King, Mullumbimby's Spaghetti Circus, plus activities for children and adults. There wil also be a VW Kombi Show'n'Shine, a short film festival and an artwalk. At Flinders Park, Main Beach, and Yamba CBD, this Saturday from 9am. For details visit surfingthecoldstream.com.au.

6. The Wilson Pickers Album Launch: The Wilson Pickers will launch their third album, You Can't Catch Fish From a Train at Bangalow. The album was recorded at Andrew Morris's house, the Church Farm Studios in Billinudgel earlier this year. The band was nominated to an ARIA for this album in the Best Blues and roots Album. At the A&I Hall in Bangalow on Sunday, October 16, from 1.30pm. $20.

Viggo Mortensen (in red) and Alstonville teen actor Nicholas Hamilton (centre front) with the cast of the film Captain Fantastic (2016).
Viggo Mortensen (in red) and Alstonville teen actor Nicholas Hamilton (centre front) with the cast of the film Captain Fantastic (2016). Regan MacStravic

7. Captain Fantastic screenings: Viggo Mortensen and Alstonville teen actor Nicholas Hamilton star in this film about alternative parenting. Deep in the forests of Pacific Northwest, isolated from society, a devoted father (Mortensen) dedicates his life to transforming his six young children into extraordinary adults. When tragedy strikes, they are forced to leave this self-created paradise and begin a journey into the outside world. Rated M for mature themes, coarse language and nudity. At Kyogle Cinemas, Byron Bay Pighouse Flicks and Ballina Fair Cinemas this week.

8. SCU Contemporary Music Showcase: Third year Performance major students will be showcasing their talent across four nights of musical showcase examinations in bass, drums, guitar and vocals. Some of these students, like Kodi Twiner (Ladyslug), are in local bands getting gigs around the region. At Studio One29, SCU Lismore Campus, from Monday to Thursday. Free entry.

9. Dope Lemon: Angus Stone's solo project, Dope Lemon, is set to squeeze its juicy tunes in Byron Bay next week. The tour coincides with the release of Dope Lemon's third single, Coyote, taken from the band's debut album, Honey Bones. At the Great Northern Hotel in Byron Bay on Wednesday, October 19, at 7.30pm. $25.

10. North Coast National - Lismore Show: The North Coast National is getting a reputation for fast and furious action and rodeo thrills and spills. Friday night will feature the hugely popular Monster Trucks and Saturday night the boys from the bush will bring all the excitement of the Rodeo, along with a full program of Barrel Racing. Other highlights and show favourites include the ever popular viking village and battle as well as a replica Viking ship, the animal nursery and reptile world, a full program of Americana and Country Folk music on stage each night from 5pm, along with a Mechanical Bull, the Woodchop Comp, Steer Auction, the Lego Challenge, Bubble Soccer, the Circus, the Pavilion, plus much more. At the Lismore Showground, Alexandra Pde, Lismore, from Thrusday, October 20.

