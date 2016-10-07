30°
Ten things to do this week

Javier Encalada
7th Oct 2016
FOUR DECADES: Mark Jackson, Jyllie Jackson, Emily and Bryony at The Channon Markets in the 1970s.
FOUR DECADES: Mark Jackson, Jyllie Jackson, Emily and Bryony at The Channon Markets in the 1970s. Contributed

1. The Channon Markets 40th Anniversary: The Channon Markets officially started at The Channon Hall in 1976, but the event quickly outgrew the hall and moved to its present location at Coronation Park. Originally set up to trade and barter goods between members of the community, the market also provided a meeting place for like-minded people to explore current environmental issues and raise much needed funds to support the community. The celebration will include live music by Oka, Wild Marmalade, Tijuana Session,s Samba Blisstas, The Pitt Family Circus and the first ever Channon Chess Tournament. At Coronation Park, The Channon, this Sunday from 8.30am.

2. Woodburn Riverside Festival: Woodburn Riverside Festival is a family oriented day of activities and entertainment centred on the Richmond River and adjacent Riverside Park at Woodburn, celebrating the importance of the river in the development of the district. A raft race is planned as well as the extremely competitive Council Challenge race between Richmond Valley Council and Lismore City Council - a race not to be missed. There will also be kayak races, markets and a barbecue. Children will love the petting zoo, where they can get up close and cuddly with the animals. Occarock will be entertaining the crowds with live music that evening. At Woodburn this Saturday with the fireworks display at approximately 8pm.

3. Kyogle Show: A quintesential agricultuiral show, the Kyogle Show offers a variety of features that reflect on the variety of the city's community, including a section for Rural Youth, Horses, Cattle, Poultry, timber sports, the All Breeds Championship Dog Show and the Pavillion, plus the Showgirl competition. AT the Kyogle Showground today from 8.30am. For details visit kyogleshow.com.

4. African Celebration: Celebrate and enjoy African culture, raising money for two organisations doing work for humanity: MESH, Medicine for Humanitarian Services, is supporting people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while THPA, The Hunger Project Australia, is an organisation committed to ending global hunger and poverty by 2030. Gabriel Otu with his band Happy Africa will be performing along with the Lismore African Choir and other African musicians and dancers. At the Ocean Shores Community Centre this Saturday from 6pm. $30.

5. Paradiso Pool Party: Lismore Memorial Baths is celebrating its spring reopening with a huge Paradiso Pool Party for the whole family this weekend. This is the last Sunday of the September school holidays when the heat and long afternoons have returned and nothing is better than fun and games in the pool. The Paradiso Pool Party will run from 11am to 3pm with a sausage sizzle and music, plus the huge inflatable slide from 12pm onward. There will be themed dress up prizes for the loudest Paradiso shirt, hat or swim outfit. Think Hawaiian shirts, hibiscus in your hair or get creative with your own tropical-inspired outfit for your chance to win great prizes. Entry on the day is just $3 and hot chips, drinks and ice-creams are available at the Baths canteen. At the Lismore Memorial Baths, Molesworth Street, Lismore, from 11am. $3.

6. Lismore Poetry Cup: Lismore's 25th Grand Poetry Slam will be contested at the Live Poets next week. The annual Poet's Cup started in 1991 at the Lismore Club and it is the highlight of the Lismore poetry year. At the Gollan Hotel on Wednesday, October 12. Entries taken from 7.30pm, show starts at 8pm. Free entry.

7. The Sunny Cowgirls: With 10 years in the industry, seven studio albums, an acclaimed live album and two DVD's, as well as sold out tours across Australia, The Sunny Cowgirls are the most surprising of seasoned professionals. Young and fun-loving with the well-travelled knowledge of what it takes to get a country crowd on their feet. The Sunny Cowgirls perform live at Casino RSM Club on Wednesday, October 12, from 8pm. Tickets $32 adults, children under 15 $20.

8. Whisky and Chocolate: An expert taster from Suntory Whisky and a chocolatier from Byron Bay Cacao have matched four scotch whiskies with four sweets for an evening of sumputuous delights. Includes pork sliders or ribs from Bangalow pork, Zendveldt coffee and live music by Tomp Kemp. At the Bangalow Heritage House, cnr of Ashton and Deacon Sts, bangalow, on Wednesday, October 12, from 6pm. $45. Bookings by October 10 and prepayment essential.

9. The Homecoming: The Homecoming is a three-day festival that includes two events: Building(S) Still Lives and the Northern Rivers Conservatorium Silver Jubilee Celebration. The Homecoming celebrates the past, present and future users of the buildings of 110 Magellan and 150 Keen St and their time and connection to this historical and culturally significant site. The Building(s) Still Lives is an artistic project that will transform stories collected from the community into dance, music and audio visuals projected into the buildings. Enjoy a meal at one of the many food stalls, and take a look inside the buildings where you will discover a number of installations, live performances and screenings. Expect the unexpected! At 110 Magellan and 150 Keen St, Lismore, on Friday, October 14, from 6pm with a community free event .

10. 10th Byron Bay International Film Festival Opening Gala: The Byron Bay International Film Festival is one of Australia's largest regional film festivals, its 10 day program spanning more than 170 films across four venues in Byron Bay, Murwillumbah and Brunswick Heads. It screens and awards films of all lengths and genres. Each year hundreds of film industry professionals walk the red carpet, including international screen legends. At the Byron Theatre on Friday, October 14, from 6.45pm. $80.

Topics:  ballina, byron bay, casino, kyogle, lismore, ten things to do, whatson

