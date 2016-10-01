27°
Ten things to do this week

Javier Encalada
| 1st Oct 2016 5:30 AM
CLASSIC: A finals heat from the 1985 Byron bay Malibu Club Classic Photo Contributed
1. Broadwater Rileys Hill Hall 20th Anniversary: Spaghetti Circus, Joey Ruigrok van der Werven and Roundabout Theatre are throwing an all out theatrical 20th birthday party for Broadwater Rileys Hill Hall, as part of the If These Halls Could Talk project. Like all good birthdays, there will be non-stop fun. There will be a huge birthday cake, vibrant street parade, long table feast, party games, live music and dancing, community performance, birthday speeches to the hall and lots more. At Broadwater Rileys Hill Hall, Little Pitt St, Broadwater, today from 4pm.

2. The Evans Head Malibu Classic: About 165 longboarders from under-10s through to over-65s will be competing at Evans Head this weekend. The Evans Head Malibu Classic is being held for the 26th time at the main beach. Finals will take place on Monday, with a presentation to follow at the Evans Head Bowling Club. The event includes an increasingly popular "retro” competition division featuring pre-1982 single fin shortboards and the pre-1968 under 40s Old Mal division.

3. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink: This day/evening party is a free monthly event that raises money for local charities. October's event will raise cash for local not-for-profit Liberation Larder, cv which rescues good food that would otherwise end up in landfill, and ensures this food reaches people who need it, either as meals or fresh food parcels. Fundraising is done via raffles, with prizes donated by local businesses. This weekend's DJ line-up includes Al Royale, Vinyl Junkie, Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. The parties are child and pet friendly, and have raised more than $11,000 for local charities in nine months. At the Billinudgel Hotel tomorrow from 2pm to 9.30pm.

4. Meow Meow's Feline Intimate cabaret: Hang on to your hats, Lismore! International singing sensation and comedian Meow Meow brings a unique brand of kamikaze cabaret and performance art exotica that has hypnotised and terrified audiences worldwide. The spectacular crowd-surfing queen of song drags cabaret kicking and screaming into the 21st century with a wild night of sequins, satire, music, politics and mayhem. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, today from 7.30pm. $56.

5. The Dandyman's cabaret: Take a dash of Mr Bean, throw in a pinch of Jim Carey, a handful of Frank Woodley, cross Salvador Dali with Jerry Lewis, throw in some juggling balls, a bowtie made of straws and a whole lot of charisma and you've arrived somewhere in the neighbourhood of Dandyman. Daniel Oldaker, aka Dandyman, promises to thrill audiences with a unique and quirky show featuring jaw-dropping circus, absurd acrobatics, side-splitting comedy and mischievous highjinks. At the Drill Hall Theatre, Mullumbimby, today at 11am and 7.30pm.

6. Akmal: Comedian Akmal Saleh returns to Ballina, and his return coincides with the unprecedented popularity of small men of Middle Eastern appearance that's sweeping the country. Known for his incredible ability to deal with hot topics in a hilarious and slightly offensive way, Akmal draws on his Arabic heritage, his experiences immigrating to Australia at the age of 11, and his disillusionment with religion and the modern world to deliver a stand-up show that is fresh, honest and ridiculously funny. At the Ballina RSL Club today from 7.30pm. 18+. $39.

7. Moondance Night: It's the mantra for your soul, melodies from the heart and, overall, a complete and immersive experience that's summed up by "party naturally” and "let the music and mantras take you away”. So bring your glow and dance under the New Moon. Free event and everyone is welcome. At the Byron YAC, 1 Gilmore Cres, Byron Bay, today from 8.30pm.

8. The Second Greatest Show on Earth: The show that recently wowed Woodfordia in the Sunshine Coast hinterland comes to Nimbin for a special school holiday circus show and is followed by a clowning workshop. The Second Greatest Show on Earth features local circus performers Thomas Bailey and Michele Thomas and is for children and adults alike. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, on Thursday from 11am. $5 for the show and $5 for the workshop which starts at 1pm.

9. The Arty Party: Be part of Lismore's favourite creative play event, as 100 Wonder Place presents The Arty Party, a family-friendly day of playful art-making. The event is wheelchair accessible and will offer Auslan interpreters. Sponsored by Lismore Regional Gallery, Lismore City Council, Lismore Come to the Heart and Roundabout Theatre. At Spinks Parks (behind the Lismore Regional Gallery), 133 Molesworth St, Lismore, on Thursday from 10.30am to 2.30pm. Free event.

10. Justice Crew: Eight-time ARIA nominees Justice Crew brings its What We Do tour to the Northern Rivers. The band will be performing its biggest hits, including Que Sera, Boom Boom, Everybody, Best Night, Love my Life and new material. Since winning Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Justice Crew has released numerous chart smashing music. At the Lismore Workers Club Auditorium on Friday from 7.30pm. Tickets priced from $40.

