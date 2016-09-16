Ten things to do this week

1. Casino Carp Muster: The annual Carp Muster offers up $4000 in prizes for keen fishers who want to have some fun and help rid our rivers of this destructive species. Weigh-in is on Sunday from 8am to 2pm behind the Casino RSM Club. Registration is $20 adults, $15 pensioners and $10 for school students. Register at http://www.casinorsmfishingclub.webs.com. If you're not much of a fisher, come along on Sunday anyway and try some tasty carp. Presentation at 3pm at the Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury Rd, Casino.

2. Nimbin Roots Festival: A celebration of Australiana, Americana, early Blues, Alt-Country and traditional music. Saturday night don't miss the Australian Roots Music Awards at the Nimbin Bush Theatre. The festival will be held at a number of venues around Nimbin. For details visit nrfest.com.

3. Byron Bay Street Food Markets: The new Byron Bay Good Vibes Twilight Street Food Market will be on for the first time this Saturday. The event is organised by Mullumbimby-raised Kat Creasey and her partner Matt Whalley, owners of Gold Coast Design Collective. The markets will bring 20 gourmet food trucks to the area offering a variety of food and drinks, including Cajun cuisine, gourmet sausages (including vegan options), Mexican plates, Brazilian food and a Byron Bay brand of vegan ice cream, among others. There will also be another 20 hand made and vintage stalls, plus live music. The couple organise truck food markets in Brisbane, Coolangatta, Miami and other areas. At the Byron Youth Activities Centre, YAC, 1 Gilmore Cres, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 3pm.

4. Sustainable House Day Expo: The annual expo includes a display of more than 40 entries in the 2016 Tiny Homes Design Competition, with some amazing creations from both professional and amateur designers on how to live small, simple and sustainable. A key highlight of the day will be the announcement of winners and awards ceremony. The 2016 Sustainable House Day Expo also includes a Speed Date a Designer segment and a Green Building and Living Trade Show, where local businesses will be selling eco-friendly products and services. Visitors can also get handy hints from the Love Food Hate Waste cooking demonstration and children can explore the Dorroughby Environmental Education Centre's interactive energy efficiency trailer. The Sustainable House Day Expo will be held at the Mullumbimby Civil hall this Saturday from 10am to 3pm . For more information visit www.sustainablehousedaynr.org.

5. Pop Up Shop at Rochdale Theatre: Organised by Lifeline Northern Rivers, the Pop Up Shop offers a shopping spree opportunity but it's two days only. All adult's clothing $2, all babies clothing will be sold at three items for $2, also all books sold at three items for $2. Bargain priced toys and bric-a-brac. There will be fresh stock of clothing and books on Saturday and a Lions Club sausage sizzle. Doors open Friday at 9am to 4pm and Saturday 9am to 1pm.

6. Quota Club of Brunswick Valley Craft Show: Although the Quota Club of Brunswick Valley has existed for 54 years, this will be their very first craft show. The event will include 22 exhibits from the Northern Rivers offering hand-spun wool and other woollen goods, jewellery, cakes and tarts, embroidery, patchwork quilting and more. At St Martin's Hall, Stuart St, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 9.30am to 2.30pm. Gold coin donation.

7. Ukitopia, a Celebration of Uki: The Uki community has gathered together once a year since 2007 for a weekend of creativity and art. It is a community weekend not to be missed. On Saturday, enjoy the Images of Uki exhibition at the hall, plus family-friendly activities at the Village Green from 9am. On Sunday enjoy the Community Bazaar. For details visit the Ukitopia Facebook page.

8. Brisbane Birralee Voices performances: Voices of Birralee is sending its signature children's choir, Brisbane Birralee Voices (BBV) to regional New South Wales, with a performance in the Northern Rivers this week. The choir is made of around 50 choristers, aged from 12 - 17. At the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 143 Main Street, Murwillumbah, on Tuesday, September 20, from 7pm, featuring the Murwillumbah Philharmonic Choir and Chillingham Voices. Gold coin donation. At the Mullumbimby Primary School, Morrison Avenue, Mullumbimby, on Wednesday, September 21, from 6.30pm. $10 Adult $5 Concession $20 Family. And Upstairs Residents' Lounge, Hastings Point Tricare Retirement Community, 87 - 89 Tweed Coast Road, Hastings Point, on Thursday, September 22, from 10am. Free entry.

9. With the Grain, at The Channon Hall: If These Halls Could Talk, a region-wide season of contemporary arts events being held in seven community halls kicks off with a live art event by internationally acclaimed artist Craig Walsh at The Channon Hall on Saturday 17 September. With The Grain invites the audience to bring a lantern and join an effulgent walk to the hall, reminiscent of the pre-electricity days where the community would use the full-moon and lanterns to make their way to the many events held there over the last century. The event is free but the hall is small - bookings recommended at www.ifthesehallscouldtalk.com.au.

10. The Lismore Cup: The biggest and brightest day in Lismore Turf Club's racing calendar is the XXXX Gold Lismore Cup which is part of the Lismore Turf Club's Spring Racing Carnival. Gather your friends or colleagues, and join the community for a fabulous day at the races. At the Lismore Turf Club Woodlawn Rd, North Lismore, on Thursday, September 22, from 11am. For details visit www.lismoreturfclub.com.au.