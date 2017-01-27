10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

1. Flickerfest 2017: The short film festival returns with the best short films from the Byron region, Australia and the world across one cinema-packed short film weekend. Starts Friday with the Best of International Shorts, on Saturday Flickerfest will feature the Best of Australian Shorts and our own Byron All Shorts, including Hitch, by Bangalow film maker Poppy Walker and In a Canefield, winner of Best Cinematography at the Flickefest Awards 2017. Saturday also features the Best of Australian and Sunday will showcase the Short Laughs Comedy selection. At Mullum Civic Hall from Friday to Sunday. For details and tickets go to iQ.org.au.

2. The Incorruptible: What does Australian popular political patriotism look like in 2017? Mullumbimby's Drill Hall Theatre Co has produced a witty and powerful satire on the nature of political corruption, opening this weekend. The play follows The Incorruptible, Ion Stafford, a man of the land, plucked from obscurity by power brokers to become the ideal politician. At the Drill Hall Theatre in Mullumbimby, the production has seven performances, including two Sunday matinees. Tickets, $25 / $22, from The Bookshop Mullumbimby or at drillhalltheatre.com.au.

3. Lennon - Through a Glass Onion: Created and performed by Australian actor/musician John Waters and singer/pianist Stewart D'Arrietta, Lennon: Through a Glass Onion (part concert and part biography), reveals the essence of the life and astonishing talent of one of the most admired icons of the past century with a story and 31 songs including Imagine, Strawberry Fields Forever, Revolution, Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds, All You Need is Love, Come Together, Help, Working Class Hero, Mother, Jealous Guy and more. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 8pm. $55.

4. Killer Queen: Killer Queen are a Brisbane-based group dedicating their tribute shows to Britain's rock quartet Queen. Since 2010, the band has performed interstate and overseas. Fine-tuning the show since 2003 with their fully-costumed, superb musicianship coupled with accurate instruments and with all the cast resembling the original members of Queen. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, this Saturday from 8.30pm. $30.

5. Rear Window: In this 1954 classic thriller / action film, photojournalist L.B. Jeffries (James Stewart) is confined to his tiny, sweltering courtyard apartment, laid up with a broken leg. To pass the time between visits from his nurse (Thelma Ritter) and his fashion model girlfriend Lisa (Grace Kelly), the binocular-wielding Jeffries stares through the rear window of his apartment at the goings-on in the other apartments around his courtyard. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday from 1.30pm. Adult $15, Concession $13, Members $10.

6. Exotic world music: Organisers of this show urge punters to immerse themselves in a sea of sound at Byron Bay venue, The Space. The exotic musical line-up includes Aliaz, Nomad Flamenco and Visions of a Nomad. Think Spanish rumba, flamenco and world fusion, with the didgeridoo from internationally acclaimed performers. "Expect the unexpected," is the intriguing promise. At The Space, 4 Acacia St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 7.30pm. $16.67

7. Northern Rivers Oldtime and Bluegrass Session: Old time gothic hillbilly honkytonk duo from Umungar, Watling and Bates, will be hosting the evening. The Northern Rivers Old Time / Bluegrass acoustic sessions are held the first and third Thursday of every month. At the Gollan Hotel, 73 Keen St, Lismore, on Thursday, February 2, from 6pm.

8. Dinner Under The Stars With Crazy Ol' Maurice: As part of the Traveling Sky Circus Tour - The Nimbin Bush Theatre and The Phoenix Rising Cafe present Crazy Ol' Maurice for another Dinner Under the Stars. The trio's jazz and groove influences are evident in their music, which ranges from sultry blues ballads and melancholic waltzes to retro-electro dance tunes. All Ages. Entry by donation. BYO permitted. At The Phoenix Rising Cafe, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, on Thursday, February 2, from 6pm.

9. Blue Flame Dreaming: This event offers a way to share the wisdom of indigenous people, based on practices that unblock and recharge life: the flow of life. Speakers and perfomers include Nimbin's . Kerrianne Cox, who will be launching her live CD and film clip Koojarra; New Zealaland Maori singer Billy T. K. Senior; Zimbawean author and speaker Gertrude Matshe; plis New York lawyer Miriam Clements, who is currently representing indigenous leaders to the United Nations and the International Criminal Court. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, from Friday, January 3 to January 5. For more information on the program, please visit the Green Beautiful Foundations Facebook page.

10. Circus Art's Park and Fly: Byron's biggest summer buzz is Park and Fly, a flying trapeze and community arts event operating for 60 days in Denning Park on the Byron Bay foreshore. Flying trapeze classes and swings, free trapeze shows, circus entertainment, fun, games and more. Daily until February 12. For event details and times visit circusarts.com.au/parkandfly/