29°
News

10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
| 27th Jan 2017 12:29 PM
RED CARPET: Shane Rennie, tour manager, and Bronwyn Kidd, Flickerfest director, bringing the tour home to Mullum.
RED CARPET: Shane Rennie, tour manager, and Bronwyn Kidd, Flickerfest director, bringing the tour home to Mullum. Tree Faerie

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Flickerfest 2017: The short film festival returns with the best short films from the Byron region, Australia and the world across one cinema-packed short film weekend. Starts Friday with the Best of International Shorts, on Saturday Flickerfest will feature the Best of Australian Shorts and our own Byron All Shorts, including Hitch, by Bangalow film maker Poppy Walker and In a Canefield, winner of Best Cinematography at the Flickefest Awards 2017. Saturday also features the Best of Australian and Sunday will showcase the Short Laughs Comedy selection. At Mullum Civic Hall from Friday to Sunday. For details and tickets go to iQ.org.au.

2. The Incorruptible: What does Australian popular political patriotism look like in 2017? Mullumbimby's Drill Hall Theatre Co has produced a witty and powerful satire on the nature of political corruption, opening this weekend. The play follows The Incorruptible, Ion Stafford, a man of the land, plucked from obscurity by power brokers to become the ideal politician. At the Drill Hall Theatre in Mullumbimby, the production has seven performances, including two Sunday matinees. Tickets, $25 / $22, from The Bookshop Mullumbimby or at drillhalltheatre.com.au.

3. Lennon - Through a Glass Onion: Created and performed by Australian actor/musician John Waters and singer/pianist Stewart D'Arrietta, Lennon: Through a Glass Onion (part concert and part biography), reveals the essence of the life and astonishing talent of one of the most admired icons of the past century with a story and 31 songs including Imagine, Strawberry Fields Forever, Revolution, Lucy In the Sky with Diamonds, All You Need is Love, Come Together, Help, Working Class Hero, Mother, Jealous Guy and more. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 8pm. $55.

4. Killer Queen: Killer Queen are a Brisbane-based group dedicating their tribute shows to Britain's rock quartet Queen. Since 2010, the band has performed interstate and overseas. Fine-tuning the show since 2003 with their fully-costumed, superb musicianship coupled with accurate instruments and with all the cast resembling the original members of Queen. At the Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, this Saturday from 8.30pm. $30.

5. Rear Window: In this 1954 classic thriller / action film, photojournalist L.B. Jeffries (James Stewart) is confined to his tiny, sweltering courtyard apartment, laid up with a broken leg. To pass the time between visits from his nurse (Thelma Ritter) and his fashion model girlfriend Lisa (Grace Kelly), the binocular-wielding Jeffries stares through the rear window of his apartment at the goings-on in the other apartments around his courtyard. At the Star Court Theatre, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore, this Sunday from 1.30pm. Adult $15, Concession $13, Members $10.

6. Exotic world music: Organisers of this show urge punters to immerse themselves in a sea of sound at Byron Bay venue, The Space. The exotic musical line-up includes Aliaz, Nomad Flamenco and Visions of a Nomad. Think Spanish rumba, flamenco and world fusion, with the didgeridoo from internationally acclaimed performers. "Expect the unexpected," is the intriguing promise. At The Space, 4 Acacia St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 7.30pm. $16.67

7. Northern Rivers Oldtime and Bluegrass Session: Old time gothic hillbilly honkytonk duo from Umungar, Watling and Bates, will be hosting the evening. The Northern Rivers Old Time / Bluegrass acoustic sessions are held the first and third Thursday of every month. At the Gollan Hotel, 73 Keen St, Lismore, on Thursday, February 2, from 6pm.

8. Dinner Under The Stars With Crazy Ol' Maurice: As part of the Traveling Sky Circus Tour - The Nimbin Bush Theatre and The Phoenix Rising Cafe present Crazy Ol' Maurice for another Dinner Under the Stars. The trio's jazz and groove influences are evident in their music, which ranges from sultry blues ballads and melancholic waltzes to retro-electro dance tunes. All Ages. Entry by donation. BYO permitted. At The Phoenix Rising Cafe, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, on Thursday, February 2, from 6pm.

9. Blue Flame Dreaming: This event offers a way to share the wisdom of indigenous people, based on practices that unblock and recharge life: the flow of life. Speakers and perfomers include Nimbin's . Kerrianne Cox, who will be launching her live CD and film clip Koojarra; New Zealaland Maori singer Billy T. K. Senior; Zimbawean author and speaker Gertrude Matshe; plis New York lawyer Miriam Clements, who is currently representing indigenous leaders to the United Nations and the International Criminal Court. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, from Friday, January 3 to January 5. For more information on the program, please visit the Green Beautiful Foundations Facebook page.

10. Circus Art's Park and Fly: Byron's biggest summer buzz is Park and Fly, a flying trapeze and community arts event operating for 60 days in Denning Park on the Byron Bay foreshore. Flying trapeze classes and swings, free trapeze shows, circus entertainment, fun, games and more. Daily until February 12. For event details and times visit circusarts.com.au/parkandfly/

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore ten things top ten whatson

Plane crash investigation could take months, police say

Plane crash investigation could take months, police say

UPDATE: Shocking photos of the tragic crash, which killed a North Coast pilot and his partner, have been released.

Dashcam footage captures Pacific Highway crash

Dramatic dashcam footage has surfaced of a crash at Brunswick Heads recently.

"There is nothing I could do to avoid the impact"

Couch fished out: Australia Day partiers trash local lake

Rubbish cleaned up from Lake Ainsworth this morning. Photos from Lennox Head Resident's Association.

"This is what we can achieve when we work together."

Shop closes early on Aus Day due to 'public behaviour'

The sign posted on the doors of Muzza's Milk Bar, Evans Head.

Ice cream store takes a stand, shuts up shop

Local Partners

Couch fished out: Australia Day partiers trash local lake

AMONG all the litter left over from Australia Day revellers was an actual couch found in the lake itself, to their disbelief.

Who was crowned Bogan of the Year?

Winner of the Alstonville Bogan of the Year competitiion, Adelle Weir.

Flannels, pie-eating and beer guts on display in true blue fashion

10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

RED CARPET: Shane Rennie, tour manager, and Bronwyn Kidd, Flickerfest director, bringing the tour home to Mullum.

Film, theatre, community events and more

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

Intimate stories of local women and their vaginas

MUSICIAN: Local artist Ilona Harker aill be one of the women sharing their stories at the Vagina ConVersations #2 this February.

The Vagina ConVersations will be performing this February.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

WHEN IT comes to this mighty fine nation, there is little that is more violently divisive than the Triple J Hottest 100.

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

The Franklin Electric will raise the ceiling in Byron Bay

MULTI-SKILLED: Montreal-based Jon Matte fronts The Franklin Electric.

Canadian band have released a new album: Blue Ceilings.

The Doors' first album re-released on 50th anniversary

The Doors 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Debut Album.

Fifty years ago, they broke through to the other side

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $795,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

Character Home in Rosebank Village

7 Eureka Road, Rosebank 2480

House 4 1 2 $829,000 to...

This delightful hardwood home on 10 acres oozes character and charm of a bygone era. It is has a warm and comfortable ambience with spacious and bright rooms...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

BANGALOWS BEST BUY!

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

CONTACT TARA TORKKOLA FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0423 519 698 or EMAIL tara@byronbayfn.com Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Lismore house prices 'severely unaffordable'

Aerial of Lismore. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Less affordable than New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Dublin

Demolition starts on one of Casino's oldest buildings

68 Barker Street, Casino, built in the 1890s and formerly known as Holwood House.

The house had been left to deteriorate, now it's being knocked down

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Age no barrier to buying your first home

Older first home buyers are an increasing segment of the housing market.

Older buyers are a growing segment of the first home buyer market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!