Ten things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

Javier Encalada
| 3rd Feb 2017 3:32 PM
BYRON'S OWN: Xavier Rudd is performing locally this weekend.
BYRON'S OWN: Xavier Rudd is performing locally this weekend. Contributed

1. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink: Nudge Nudge Wink Wink are family and pet-friendly monthly dance parties held in Billinudgel that fundraise for local charities. The DJ line up this month (all donating their time for this event) includes Phil Smart, Al Royale, Dale Stephen and Lord Sut. All profits to local charity Byron Youth Theatre for to their Here Today project, an original production highlighting the complex issues of youth suicide and how we can prevent it as a community. The event offers kids activities and more than $500 value in local prizes to win through raffles. At Billindugel Hotel this Sunday from 2pm to 9.45pm. Free entry.

2. Spaghetti Circus: Spaghetti Circus throws open its red and yellow striped doors this weekend so the community can try new classes before signing up for the year ahead. There will be free sessions in all classes, plus a chance to try anti-gravity aerial yoga or bring the little ones for a Noodles and Macaronis class. Register online for your free taster class at spaghetticircus.com. At the Mullumbimby Showgrounds, Main Arm Rd, Mullumbimby, this Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

3. The Cat Empire And Xavier Rudd: Widely held as two of Australia's most outstanding live acts, The Cat Empire & Xavier Rudd will hit the highways together for the first time in January and February 2017 for a series of unique concert events to be held in picturesque open-air settings. Music fans will be treated as The Cat Empire & Xavier Rudd, along with Harts, Ocean Alley and Sahara Beck, perform under the stars on what will be, magical summer evenings. At Red Devil Park, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 3pm. General admission $101.77. Premium $162.94. Junior (2-17 years) $70.78. All ages.

4. The Incorruptible: What does Australian popular political patriotism look like in 2017? Mullumbimby's Drill Hall Theatre Co has produced a witty and powerful satire on the nature of political corruption. The play follows The Incorruptible, Ion Stafford, a man of the land, plucked from obscurity by power brokers to become the ideal politician. At the Drill Hall Theatre, Mullumbimby, tomorrow and Saturday at 7.30pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets cost $25/$22 from The Bookshop Mullumbimby or online at drillhalltheatre.org.au.

5. Waitangi Day: Waitangi Day commemorates the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand's founding document. It will offer a range of Māori cultural experiences, including Poi making, music and stories. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre this Saturday from noon-10pm. All Ages. Entry by donation.

6. Racing: Lismore Turf Club has its first race meeting of the year on Saturday. The TAB meeting has six races with the first race a later start at 2.20pm. Gates open at 11am.

7. Dancer: This 2016 film tells the story of Ukrainian-born 'bad boy of ballet' Sergei Polunin, who became the Royal Ballet's youngest ever principal dancer at age 19. Two years later - at the height of his success - he walked away from it all, resolving to give up dance entirely. He went viral after David LaChapelle filmed him dancing to Hozier's Take Me to Church. Beyond celebrating the raw talent and wild ambition of Polunin, Dancer considers how wealth and success may not be enough when it comes to finding personal and professional identity. At the Star Court Theatre this Sunday at 2.30pm and 5.30pm. $15.

8. London Klezmer Quartet: All-female London Klezmer Quartet returns to perform music from their latest album, To The Tavern. It features vocals by Indra Buraczewska, and offers a jazz-infused Polish theatre hit and a song about beetroot soup. At Lismore City Bowling Club (Spinks Park) on Wednesday, February 8, from 7.30pm.

9. Fifty Shades Darker advance screenings: You and your friends can be the first to see the next chapter of the love and lust tale between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. There will be advance screenings happening in Ballina and Lismore on Wednesday, February 8, the evening before the film's official release. In the second installment of this franchise, based on the best-selling books by E.L. James, baby-faced Christian Grey wrestles with his inner demons, while Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her. Girls Night Out at Ballina Fair Cinemas on Wednesday, February 8, 7pm. $25 includes the movie ticket, drink and nibbles on arrival. Chicks At The Flicks in Lismore at BCC Events Cinemas on Wednesday, February 8, 7pm.

10. All You Need Is Love, Songs from the Heart: A pre-Valentine's Day love song extravaganza will feature local musicians and singers performing their interpretations of classic love songs. This event is part of a campaign that aims to raise a total of $40,000 to restore the Byron Theatre's Steinway piano. Cassie Rose, Tim Stokes, Guy Kachel, Soul Sisters, Luke Vassella, Steve Russell, Alex McLeod, Mike Mills and Ben Cox are part of the line up. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Thursday, February 9, from 7.30pm. $30 /$25. Tickets available online at byroncentre.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino lismore northern rivers entertainment northern rivers lifestyle ten things whatson

