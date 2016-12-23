10 things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

1. Bangalow Christmas Eve Carnival: The Bangalow Christmas Eve Carnival will feature street performers, food trucks, fair-ground rides and Christmas cheer in abundance. This family-friendly event is held every Christmas Eve in the main street of Bangalow. This carnival has a real family feel to it, bringing everyone together to celebrate. With an abundance of flavorsome foods, quirky and fun street performances, many musicians and bands, there really is something for everyone to enjoy. In Bangalow this Saturday from 5pm. Free event.

2. Cougars Christmas Eve Party: One of the biggest nights of the year is back: the Cougars Christmas Eve Party. Enjoy as they celebrate, catching up with family and friends as everyone heads back to Casino for Christmas. Cougars gets underway from 9pm with free entry all night. Come dressed in your best Christmas gear and dance the night away. At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday from 9pm.

3. Park and Fly: Circus Arts Park & Fly is activating the Byron Bay foreshore. Operating for 60 days in Denning Park, Park & Fly is an interactive community arts hub for both Byron locals and visitors. Sit, watch, play, relax, watch or participate. At the centre of the event is a 10m high flying trapeze rig offering anyone aged 5years or older the opportunity to fly high. Choose from a 90 minute class ($66) or get a taste with a single swing ($20). At Denning Park, Byron Bay, daily until February 12, 2017. For further details, visit circusarts.com.au/parkandfly.

4. Forever Soul: Byron Bay singer Lisa Hunt will be making people dance with her Forever Soul show. Expect soul, funk, disco, pop and a whole lot of dancing tunes. At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, on Monday, December 26, from 4.30pm.

5. Blood, Sweat and Beers: Blood, Sweat and Beers - The Concert, is a show by former members of The Angels, Billy Thorpe Rose Tattoo and Screaming Jets the cream of rock'n'roll outfits. These music industry legends have performed to millions of people, had dozens of hit singles in the ARIA charts, sold millions of albums and they have been inducted to the ARIA Hall of Fame. This concert features Bon Scott's classic AC/DC songs, improved only by AC/DC themselves, The Angels' favourites and Screaming Jets hits, plus a blistering set of Rose Tattoo classics, fronted by Angry Anderson. At Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club on Thursday, December 29. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets from trybooking.com. $30.65.

6. Tropical Fruits Parade : Join Tropical Fruits on the streets of Lismore to help launch the celebrations for the Glamatron NYE Festival 2016. This year's parade is the perfect opportunity to let your inner glamour shine and show the beauty of our community. Visitors to Bundjalung Country gathering for the Parade will witness Welcome to Country by local gender ilusionist Destiny Haz Arrived. If marching isn't your thing, there are ample spots to watch the parade pass by from the pavements and businesses of Molesworth St. From the Winsome Hotel, Bridge Street via Molesworth Street to the corner of Bounty Street and ending at Lismore City Hall on Thursday, December 29, from 4.30pm.

7. Tropical Fruits Opening Soireee: After the parade, the official festival opening soiree will be downstairs at Lismore City Hall with NORPA Lismore from 5pm. Have a drink, enjoy the entertainment and help us bring in a new dimension. There will be drag queens and a DJ lineup to get the crowd in the festive mood.

8. Paul Capsis' Addicted to the Nightlife: The night belongs to all of us, so celebrate this right with a night of exploring the delicious music of Patti Smith, Skyhooks, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Judy Garland, Billie Holiday, Ike and Tina Turner, Doris Day, Thelma Houston and many more... At Lismore City Hall this Thursday and Friday, December 29 and 30, from 8pm. Details from norpa.org.au.

9. The Bangalow Drive-In: Drive-in movies are back to Bangalow as hit films Grease (Friday) and The Goonies (on Saturday) are screened. Bangalow Drive-In tickets are $40, $15 for walk-in individuals or $30 for walk-in families. At the Bangalow Showgrounds on Friday, December 30, from 8pm and Saturday, December 31, from 8.30pm. Gates open at 6.30pm both days.

10. Blues in Ballina: Ballina's Marshall Okell received the best Blues award at the 2016 NCEIA Dolphin Awards for his song Carry On Carry On, from his latest album, Sippin' on Rocket Fuel. Aptly named after two music greats (Jimi Marshall Hendrix and Johnny Dawson Winter), Marshall Dawson Okell was born into a rock 'n' roll arena, with a guitar case for a crib. Marshall completed a BA in Social Science, as well as a Dip Ed in High School Teaching at Southern Cross University in 2006, where he spent time tutoring special needs and indigenous children. Okell has previously won NCEIA Dolphin Awards in the album of the year, song of the year, best male vocal, best protest and best blues categories and won Best Bluest at this year's awards. Catch Marshall Okell at the Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina, on Friday, December 30, from 7.30pm