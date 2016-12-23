27°
News

10 things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

Javier Encalada
| 23rd Dec 2016 1:01 PM
FUN: Families from around the area gather in Bangalow for the traditional Christmas Eve celebrations.
FUN: Families from around the area gather in Bangalow for the traditional Christmas Eve celebrations. Archive

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Bangalow Christmas Eve Carnival: The Bangalow Christmas Eve Carnival will feature street performers, food trucks, fair-ground rides and Christmas cheer in abundance. This family-friendly event is held every Christmas Eve in the main street of Bangalow. This carnival has a real family feel to it, bringing everyone together to celebrate. With an abundance of flavorsome foods, quirky and fun street performances, many musicians and bands, there really is something for everyone to enjoy. In Bangalow this Saturday from 5pm. Free event.

2. Cougars Christmas Eve Party: One of the biggest nights of the year is back: the Cougars Christmas Eve Party. Enjoy as they celebrate, catching up with family and friends as everyone heads back to Casino for Christmas. Cougars gets underway from 9pm with free entry all night. Come dressed in your best Christmas gear and dance the night away. At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday from 9pm.

3. Park and Fly: Circus Arts Park & Fly is activating the Byron Bay foreshore. Operating for 60 days in Denning Park, Park & Fly is an interactive community arts hub for both Byron locals and visitors. Sit, watch, play, relax, watch or participate. At the centre of the event is a 10m high flying trapeze rig offering anyone aged 5years or older the opportunity to fly high. Choose from a 90 minute class ($66) or get a taste with a single swing ($20). At Denning Park, Byron Bay, daily until February 12, 2017. For further details, visit circusarts.com.au/parkandfly.

4. Forever Soul: Byron Bay singer Lisa Hunt will be making people dance with her Forever Soul show. Expect soul, funk, disco, pop and a whole lot of dancing tunes. At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, on Monday, December 26, from 4.30pm.

5. Blood, Sweat and Beers: Blood, Sweat and Beers - The Concert, is a show by former members of The Angels, Billy Thorpe Rose Tattoo and Screaming Jets the cream of rock'n'roll outfits. These music industry legends have performed to millions of people, had dozens of hit singles in the ARIA charts, sold millions of albums and they have been inducted to the ARIA Hall of Fame. This concert features Bon Scott's classic AC/DC songs, improved only by AC/DC themselves, The Angels' favourites and Screaming Jets hits, plus a blistering set of Rose Tattoo classics, fronted by Angry Anderson. At Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club on Thursday, December 29. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets from trybooking.com. $30.65.

6. Tropical Fruits Parade : Join Tropical Fruits on the streets of Lismore to help launch the celebrations for the Glamatron NYE Festival 2016. This year's parade is the perfect opportunity to let your inner glamour shine and show the beauty of our community. Visitors to Bundjalung Country gathering for the Parade will witness Welcome to Country by local gender ilusionist Destiny Haz Arrived. If marching isn't your thing, there are ample spots to watch the parade pass by from the pavements and businesses of Molesworth St. From the Winsome Hotel, Bridge Street via Molesworth Street to the corner of Bounty Street and ending at Lismore City Hall on Thursday, December 29, from 4.30pm.

7. Tropical Fruits Opening Soireee: After the parade, the official festival opening soiree will be downstairs at Lismore City Hall with NORPA Lismore from 5pm. Have a drink, enjoy the entertainment and help us bring in a new dimension. There will be drag queens and a DJ lineup to get the crowd in the festive mood.

8. Paul Capsis' Addicted to the Nightlife: The night belongs to all of us, so celebrate this right with a night of exploring the delicious music of Patti Smith, Skyhooks, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Judy Garland, Billie Holiday, Ike and Tina Turner, Doris Day, Thelma Houston and many more... At Lismore City Hall this Thursday and Friday, December 29 and 30, from 8pm. Details from norpa.org.au.

9. The Bangalow Drive-In: Drive-in movies are back to Bangalow as hit films Grease (Friday) and The Goonies (on Saturday) are screened. Bangalow Drive-In tickets are $40, $15 for walk-in individuals or $30 for walk-in families. At the Bangalow Showgrounds on Friday, December 30, from 8pm and Saturday, December 31, from 8.30pm. Gates open at 6.30pm both days.

10. Blues in Ballina: Ballina's Marshall Okell received the best Blues award at the 2016 NCEIA Dolphin Awards for his song Carry On Carry On, from his latest album, Sippin' on Rocket Fuel. Aptly named after two music greats (Jimi Marshall Hendrix and Johnny Dawson Winter), Marshall Dawson Okell was born into a rock 'n' roll arena, with a guitar case for a crib. Marshall completed a BA in Social Science, as well as a Dip Ed in High School Teaching at Southern Cross University in 2006, where he spent time tutoring special needs and indigenous children. Okell has previously won NCEIA Dolphin Awards in the album of the year, song of the year, best male vocal, best protest and best blues categories and won Best Bluest at this year's awards. Catch Marshall Okell at the Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina, on Friday, December 30, from 7.30pm

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino evans head lismore ten things to do whatson

Men accused of bestiality were already on parole

Men accused of bestiality were already on parole

LAWYER sought non-publication order on their names because they could be "subject to harm in the prison community" if their alleged crimes became known.

Man on life support after Byron Lighthouse incident

Byron Bay lighthouse. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / Northern Star

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital yesterday

Where to fill up your tank before you go on holiday

Preparing to hit the road to visit family? Find cheap petrol here:

Greedy hackers target 9300 Northern Rivers businesses

Lismore technology expert Ken Thompson says businesses need to be on the alert for hackers.

Survey shows 48% of businesses are not cyber secure

Local Partners

Community digs deep to help Emma's family

A GoFundMe page has been created to to help support the family of 16-year-old Emma Powell.

Where to fill up your tank before you go on holiday

Preparing to hit the road to visit family? Find cheap petrol here:

10 things to do on the Northern Rivers this week

FUN: Families from around the area gather in Bangalow for the traditional Christmas Eve celebrations.

Christmas, circus, funk and rock

The gigs you need to know about in the Northern Rivers

ELECTRONIC: Local duo Nocturnal Tapes features Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals. They will perform at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on Saturday, from 9.30pm.

Rock, indie, folk, pop music and more

Art goes out around town this Summer

EXHIBITION: Janet, Amy & Kandy Stone , 2001, Silver gelatin photograph, by Jacklyn Wagner.

We asked Brett Adlington for two off-site arts events

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

THE only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Location &amp; Lifestyle

5/110 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction...

This two bedroom, two bathroom, 1 car space unit is in a tightly held complex of 8 and is the perfect beach home or investment property. The property is perfectly...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Master Built Home With Cape Byron Views

60 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 6 4 Auction

The wonderful residence has to be seen to be believed. Built by renowned Master Builder John Eggins the property offers over 774 square meters of internal living...

Exclusive Byron Bay Beach Resort

1 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 4 4 Contact Agent

Here is a very unique opportunity to own and operate your own exclusive micro resort in the heart of beachfront Byron Bay. The property consists of 4 opulent...

RIVER RETREAT BY THE SEA

15 Pacific Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 2 1 $790,000

The precinct of New Brighton truly one of the last unspoiled locations on the Far North Coast. A visit to this coastal village and you will see why it has become...

BEEF IS BOOMING - so time to &#39;MooooVE&#39;

168 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000

ON THESE FANTASTIC 89acres OF BEAUTIFUL CATTLE GRAZING LAND Perfect for 35 or 40 breeders on these lush pastures with huge frontage to the Wilson River & town...

Auction Sat 21st January 10am Unless Sold Prior

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction Sat 21st...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!