Ten fantastic things to do this week

1. Lismore Brick Event: The Lismore Brick Event will feature more than 30 different exhibits all made from Lego bricks. Themes on display encompass Space and Star Wars, City (with working trains), Ships, Robotics, Dinosaurs, Wild West and operating Technic vehicles, among others. The build and play tables along with the creation walls and the build a train play area will be extremely popular with children and the adults of all. More detailed works will feature in excess of 30,000 pieces each, and no, none of it is glued (that would be sacrilege). The total brick count would be in excess of one million pieces. At the Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, this Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 3.30pm. Admission for Adults $14.50, Children (3-15yrs) $9.50, Family (2 Adults & 3 or 4 children) $53.00, Children under 3 free.

2. Fish'n'Chips Festival: Established as a community-based not-for-profit' organisation, the Brunswick Valley Woodchop & Entertainment Committee Inc. hosts the Fish'n'Chips Festival each year as a lead up to their Woodchop Carnival which draws international contestants from New Zealand and USA. The final day of the festival this Saturday includes three Woodchop Events with an afternoon session at 12 noon and an evening session from 7.30pm. The Australian Championship Finals will be held on Saturday from 8.30pm. At Banner Park, Brunswick Heads.

3. Modified Masters at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway: Former Australian Champion Andrew Pezzutti will defend his local champion title earned last year at the Modified Masters crown at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this Saturday night. Pezzutti raced to an impressive victory last year as he charged through the field from his position eight starting spot and will be looking for a repeat performance. A full support programme with racing for AMCA Nationals Sedans, Four Cylinder Sedans, Junior Sedans, Production Sedans and Wingless Sprints also will be featured. Gates open on Saturday at 3PM and racing commences at 6.

4. Taste of Love Festival: The Taste of Love Festival features an international, national and local line up of presenters on the topics of awakening, love and consciousness. The event offers presentations and workshops around love, relating and conscious sexuality in a way that is meaningful and approachable for anyone, no matter their background or previous knowledge. The efstival is designed to be an easy and safe exploration for everyone, so no participation is required and singles and couples can just seat and observe the workshops. You can purchase tickets to specific talks or a day or weekend-long pass. At the Byron Bay Community Centre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay. For details visit tasteoflove.com.au.

5. Open Air Cinema in Evans Head: This free community event cinema, circus workshop with play space, live music and performances and more. Come watch the 2014 animated hit Penguins of Madagascar. Kids activities start at 5pm, entertainment starts at 6pm, with the movie starting at 7:45pm. Grab your beanbag and get ready to relax. At the Evans River Foreshore, Park St, Evans Head, this Saturday. Check their Facebook page for notice of wet weather cancellation.

6. The Girl To Woman Festival: Now in its third year, The Girl to Woman Festival provides forums and talks for the whole community to come together and look at the issues that affect us all, by virtue of the fact that they are impacting the young women in our lives. This year the event will ask the question: Whose Role Model Are You? A number of all-ages activities will also provide a space where young people can gather and parents can bring their children to simply enjoy a day connecting. Perfumed body cream making workshops, a true beauty tent, a singing and expression workshop, beading, a nail painting station and a nurture tent (great for parents to unwind) will all be offered on the day. At the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre, Mackney Ln, Lennox Head this Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm. Children and teens$15. Adults $20. Under 8 free.

7. Nimbin Swimming Pool Olympics: This annual event is a fundraiser for the Nimbin pool, featuring synchronized swimming competitions, The Great Marathon Float, poolside fashion parade, fun races and a suprise event. BBQ, cakes and drinks available. Nimbin Swimming Pool, 25 Sibley St, Nimbin, on Thursday, January 26, from 10am. $10 entry fee by donation.

8. British India in Brunswick Heads: British India's new single I Thought We Knew Each Other takes that moment and holds it up to the light. Formed in 2004, the band comprises lead vocalist, lyricist and guitarist Declan Melia, guitarist Nic Wilson, bassist Will Drummond and drummer Matt O'Gorman. The members of British India met at high school, forming when friends Melia and Wilson asked schoolmates Drummond and O'Gorman to join their band. They emerged from the underbelly of Melbourne's independent music scene to take Australia by storm in July 2007 with their acclaimed independent debut album Guillotine. British India took out the 2007 AIR Award for Best New Independent Artist and was also nominated for Triple J's J Award that year. British India play the Brunswick Hotel, Brunswick Heads, on Wednesday, January 25, from 6pm. $34.70.

9. Survival Day, A day of Reconciliaion and Healing in Nimbin: The Nimbin Community are coming together to 'pay the rent' for the local Nimbin Aboriginal Cultural Centre. This is being proposed as a small token of respect and solidarity with the local mob. There will be Ceremony, music and a BBQ in the Nimbin park, and the after party will be at The Nimbin Bush Theatre from 3pm. A Sunset ceremony by the river at 7pm will conclude the day. Survival Day is a celebration of the strength of the Original Australians. Organisers believe this is not a day to celebrate nationalism, but rather a day to focus on Sorry business, reconciliation, healing, acknowledgement of our history and a celebration of the strength and survival of Aboriginal culture. Entry by donation. A drug and alcohol-free event. All Ages. This Thursday, January 26, from 11am.

10. Captain Fantastic screening in Nimbin: Captain Fantastic is a 2016 American comedy-drama written and directed by Matt Ross and starring Viggo Mortensenand Alstonville's Nicholas Hamilton. The story centres on a family who are forced by circumstances to reintegrate into society after living in isolation for a decade. Ben Cash, his wife Leslie, and their six children live deep in the wilderness of Washington state. Ben and Leslie became disillusioned with capitalism and American life, and chose to instill survivalist skills and philosophy in their children. Isolated from society, Ben and Leslie devote their existence to raising their kids, educating them to think critically, training them to be physically fit and athletic, guiding them in the wild without technology and demonstrating the beauty of co-existing with nature. When tragedy strikes the family Ben Cash leads his children on a road trip of discovery resulting in a culture clash with life outside the wilderness. At the Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin, on Friday, January 27, from 8pm.