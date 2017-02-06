Ten ways to keep cool under $10

KEEPING your cool in a heatwave on a small budget takes can be a challenge.

Luckily for you we have the done the hard work on how to stay cool for (mostly) under $10.

1. An icy pole or ice-cream are a yummy and quick cool fix. Cost: $5

An icy-pole is an instant cool down. Supplied

2. Sheets in the freezer - pop your bed linen into a plastic bag then into the freezer for 10 minutes before you go to bed. Cost: Free

Putting your sheets in the freezer for up to 30 minutes before bedtime can help you sleep. Supplied

3. Sprinkler - running around in our swimmers (or not) under a sprinkle takes you back to those carefree summer days as a kid. Cost: Free

Everyone loves running through a sprinkler no matter their age., Supplied

4. Hat - Keep your brain-box out of the sunshine if you're out and about. Cost: Up to $10

A stylish hat is essential to keeping your cool over summer. Ridofranz

5. Swimming pool owned by your friends. Cost: Free

Take a dip in a pool and cool down all over. Supplied

6. Fountain - Fun and free!

7. Hammock - Perfect for circulating the cool air during your siesta and even better with a cold drink or ice-cream. Cost: From $14.99 or cheaper at an opshop or online resale site.

Keeping cool in a hammock. The island scenery doesn't hurt either. Supplied

8. Refreshing drink - keep a jug of your favourite cordial or smoothie in the nearest fridge. Cost: Depends on how many strawberries you want to add.

An icy-cold drink will cool you down and make you feel refreshed. Supplied

9. Sit next to a dog fresh from the pool and let it shake drops all over you (You may wish to shower afterwards). Cost: Free.

Plonk your pooch in the pool then let it shower you in drops. Supplied

10. Relax - It's summer, it's hot and you'll be cooler if you don't get steamed up about it. Cost: Free