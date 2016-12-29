Ten awesome things to do this week in the Northern Rivers

1. 24th Annual Music and Arts Falls Festival - Byron Bay: Three days of music, arts, comedy and more in Yelgun. This year's line up includes Childish Gambino, London Grammar, The Avalanches, Grandmaster Flash, Violent Soho, Matt Corby, Bernard Fanning and more. At North Byron Parklands from December 31 to January 2. For details visit fallsfestival.com/byronbay/

2. Glamatron - Tropical Fruits Festival 2016: Established in 1988, Tropical Fruits Inc. is the premier GLBTI community group in the Northern Rivers. This year's festival includes the New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, plus a pool party on Sunday morning and a recovery party on Sunday evening. At Lismore Showgrounds and Lismore Memorial Baths. For details visit tropicalfruits.org.au/nye/whats-on.

3. Brunswick Heads Record Fair: The Brunswick Heads Record Fair will be held to coincide with Falls Festival. Organiser Matthew 'The Vinyl Junkie' Bowden returned from the USA recently, where he has just secured a large amount of exciting new stock. Whilst the primary focus has been on finding high quality, desirable, rare and collectable records, The Vinyl Junkie also caters for a wide spectrum of musical tastes, covering all genres. With over 40,000 albums in stock, there's bound to be something there for anyone who loves vynil. At Brunswick Heads Memorial Hall, 22 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, from Saturday until Wednesday, January 4. Free entry.

4. Mullum Brews Blues & Street Food Festival: For the first time, Mullumbimby will host a Blues and Street Food festival this weekend. Mason Rack Band will offer its Blues / rock tunes plus the acoustinc sounds of Sean Fitzgerald's East of Eden. The festival will offer Stone'n'Wood bars plus 20 Street Food Trucks. Gold coin entry to support live music. Family friendly event with kids fun. Camping available. At Mullumbimby Leagues Club, Manns Rd, Mullumbimby, this Sunday, January 1, from 3pm to 9pm.

5. My Picture House: A special one-off dance party event at Brunswick Picture House, on New Years Day from 2pm to 9pm. This collaboration between My House (iconic Australian DJ Stephen Allkins) and Brunswick Picture House will include DJs Terri Tompkins, Dale Stephen (from Nudge Nudge Wink Wink) plus Allkins. With a limit of 200 tickets, this may be one of the most exclusive events of the New Year's calendar. Dress to impress. At Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads. $25.

6. Starlight Festival: Starlight Festival is for sharing information and gathering as a community of like-minded people. The Festival is a diverse event. With live music, chanting, shamanic journeys, sound baths, workshops, yoga and more each day. It is the perfect opportunity to connect with your soul journey and celebrate conscious living. At Bangalow A&I Hall from Thursday, January 5, to January 8, 9.30am to 5.30pm.

7. Children Are Stinky: The award-winning five-star live show arrives in Brunswick Heads. With high-calibre acrobatics, daredevil stunts, cheeky humour and a rocking soundtrack, Malia Walsh and Chris Carlos set out to prove that kids are stinky only to meet with messy, ridiculous and hysterical twists. They only succeed in proving that children are awesome! At Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads, from Thursday, January 5 to January 8, at 2pm. $15.

8. School Holidays Survival Skills Workshop: Something for the wild child. A day of fun, adventure and connection to nature. Children experience and learn survival skills and techniques such as lighting a fire with flint and steel, fire by friction (rubbing sticks), shelter-making, rope work, navigation, bushcraft, animal tracking, the art of camouflage and nature awareness. Children make new friends, learn new skills and get wild. This is a kids-only workshop. Mum and dad get a day to themselves to explore Nimbin and surrounds. Suitable for children aged 7 - 16 years. Kunghurloo Farm, 3034 Kyogle Road , Kunghur, from 9am - 4pm. $70. Visit rewildyou.com.au.

9. The Artist's Choice and Matchbox Magic Fundraiser: The Blue Knob Gallery & Cafe will reopen this Thursday, January 5. This annual exhibition is not the usual themed one and artists can bring in whatever work they choose to exhibit. Matchbox Magic Fundraiser consists on works done in or on a matchbox and has inspired some great little pieces. Each piece is selling for a minimum of $20. At Blue Knob Hall Gallery, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock, Thursdays 10am-4pm, Fridays 10am-2pm,; Saturdays 8.30am-2pm and Sundays 10am-4pm. Free event.

10. Women Like Us - Comedy: After 31 shows around the country, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their smash hit comedy show, Women Like Us, to Ballina. Women Like Us is two hours of stand up comedy. They would compare notes over a cup of tea about the various shows they'd done and how some audiences, women in particular, just couldn't get enough, because women often didn't see their lives or their experiences reflected on the stage. When Briggs and Nolan talk about housework, chickens, love, big undies, disappointment, resentment, fit bits, yoga farts and being a menopausal woman dealing with teenage angst, everything just fell into place. At Ballina RSL Club, 240 River St, Ballina, Friday January 6, at 8pm. $30. 18+ show. Tickets can be bought online from ballinarsl.com.au or at the club.