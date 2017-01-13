Temps across region to hit maximum 39 today

Keeping cool any way possible.

THERE is no other word to forecast today's weather except to say it will be hot.

That is how the Bureau of Meteorology has described it.

It will be partly cloudy with only a medium (40%) chance of showers, most likely this afternoon.

There is the chance of a thunderstorm inland during this afternoon and early evening.

Light winds will become north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures across the region will range from 34 to 39.

Ballina - 32

Byron Bay - 30

Lismore - 36