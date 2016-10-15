22°
Lifestyle

Teething tablets linked to deaths available in Australia

15th Oct 2016 9:32 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEETHING gels and tablets linked to deaths in the United States prompting a national recall are still on sale in Australia.

The homeopathic products including those from manufacturer Hyland's have been pulled from the shelves of major US chains including CVS.

Hyland's itself stopped selling the products on October 11 and issued an announcement to customers.

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning the products could pose a risk to infants and children.

It urges people to "stop using these products and dispose of any in their possession".

Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website
Chemist Warehouse in Australia continues to sell Hylands Baby Teething products on its website

It initially warned against the products in 2010.

Time Magazine reports there were 400 reports of children having negative side effects after using the treatment.

"We are also aware of reports of 10 deaths during that time period that reference homeopathic teething products, though the relationship of these deaths to the homeopathic teething pills has not been determined and is currently under review," the FDA said.

They have been linked to seizures, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness, skin flushing, constipation, difficulty urinating or agitation."

The FDA is now investigating the products, which had not been evaluated in the US for use.

The company claims the products remain safe for use, despite stopping the sale of them in the US.

In Australia the Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets remain on the shelf at major retailers including Chemist Warehouse.

Read the full statement from Hyland's below:

October 11, 2016

Dear Moms and Dads,

For generations, we at Hyland's have been proud to offer safe, effective and natural health solutions to families like yours. In fact, for over 90 years, parents have trusted Hyland's teething medicines to ease the pain of teething in infants. We thank you for that longstanding trust.

It is therefore with much sadness that we share with you that we have chosen to discontinue the distribution of our Hyland's teething medicines in the United States.

This decision was made in light of the recent warning issued by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) against the use of homeopathic teething tablets and gels.

This warning has created confusion among parents and limited access to the medicines.

Our first commitment is to you, the parents who trust us every day with the wellbeing of your families. Putting you in a position of having to choose who to trust in the face of contradictory information is burdensome and undermines the FDA. We are committed to supporting you with quality homeopathic medicines as you tackle the incredibly challenging - and rewarding - role of raising your children.

Many retailers, because of the announcement, have chosen to stop selling homeopathic teething medicines in their stores while others have not. We are confident that any available Hyland's teething products, including those you already have, are safe for use.

Of course, parents who may have concerns should consult with their physicians before using any medicines, read labels carefully and follow all instructions.

For over 100 years, we have dedicated ourselves to providing families like yours and ours with the peace of mind that comes from having the choice of safe, gentle and reliable homeopathic medicines. We are proud of our heritage and expertise in the manufacture and distribution of quality FDA-regulated homeopathic medicines. As such, we look forward to the future of homeopathic medicines as we work in partnership with the FDA.

We are committed to setting the highest standards when it comes to caring for your children and grandchildren - and for our own. It's the foundation of this company. It's why we come to work every day. Thank you for letting Hyland's be part of your families.

With sincere appreciation,
The Hyland's Team of Employees

Topics:  editors picks hylands parenting teething

Mike Baird caught on the fence in shark debate

Mike Baird caught on the fence in shark debate

"HOW many surfers are happy for (marine animals) to die so that risks of dying are reduced from one fatality per year to one every two years?”

Adam leaves a legacy that would grow over time

Adam and Rachel Albert with their large family.

Tyndale's Adam Albert left his mark by planting 12 large trees

Man's 'raging drug habit' sparked terrifying crime spree

EVIL EFFECTS: A glass pipe, commonly used by ice addicts to vaporise the drug before inhalation.

INNOCENT families and couples were the victims.

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

The Lismore Recycled Market launch at the Lismore Revolve Shop. From left front, Keith Hartley, Robyn Kelly, and Danielle Hanigan. Clive Wilson, Jennifer Edwards, Paul Flood, Bob Sheldrick, Johnny, and Helene Thompson.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Where to get your fresh produce from this weekend

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

The Lismore Recycled Market launch at the Lismore Revolve Shop. From left front, Keith Hartley, Robyn Kelly, and Danielle Hanigan. Clive Wilson, Jennifer Edwards, Paul Flood, Bob Sheldrick, Johnny, and Helene Thompson.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Where to get your fresh produce from this weekend

Ten things to do this week

RED CARPET READY: Byron Bay International Film Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke is getting ready for the opening gala.

Films, music, surf, rugby and more

Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

LUMINOUS: Paul Capsis created a bespoke performance for NORPA's Generator fundraiser back in 2007.

As part of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Deepwater Horizon: Action film also an emotive tribute

Deepwater Horizon: Action film also an emotive tribute

THIS is an emotional form about the largest oil spill in US waters and the people who lived the horror of the initial tragedy

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

British modern country music duo Ward Thomas have just released their second CD 'Cartwheels'. Ward Thomas will be appearing at CMC Rocks 2017.

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels

Ten things to do this week

RED CARPET READY: Byron Bay International Film Festival Director J'aimee Skippon-Volke is getting ready for the opening gala.

Films, music, surf, rugby and more

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Paul Capsis brings the nightlife to Tropical Fruits

LUMINOUS: Paul Capsis created a bespoke performance for NORPA's Generator fundraiser back in 2007.

As part of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

POSITION, POTENTIAL &amp; PRICED FOR QUICK SALE!

18 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

There is a whole lot to love about this property & at this price will be sold quickly! On 936sqm's of land with only one neighbour, this solid 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Beach, Surf &amp; Coffee In A Niche Location

4/2 Kipling Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 29/10/16...

Located only 300 metres to Clarke’s Beach and a short stroll to the centre of Byron Bay’s cultural hub, this stylish 3 bedroom townhouse is privately set on the...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?