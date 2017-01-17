33°
Teen 'drug king' back in court over supply charges

17th Jan 2017 5:30 AM
Flynn Brown, 18, is accused of dealing drugs in the Byron Bay area.
Flynn Brown, 18, is accused of dealing drugs in the Byron Bay area.

A BYRON Bay teenager is due to appear in Lismore Local Court today to face a number of serious drug charges.

Flynn Tully Brown, 18, was released from custody last month after his family posted $200,000 bail.

Brown is facing seven counts of drug supply, including two indictable offences.

He is also charged with supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and five counts of drug possession.

Police launched a major investigation into Brown's alleged activities in August 2016, before raiding his father's home on Paterson St on December 7.

During the search, police allegedly located cannabis, methamphetamine and Viagra in the 18-year-old's bedroom.

A vehicle was also seized from the property which it will be alleged was used in the distribution of illegal drugs.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay court crime drug charges drugs police

