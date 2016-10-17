Teams go through undefeated in T20

SEEING THEM WELL: All-rounder Ben Carruthers, who scored 73 not out and took three wickets in Ballina Bears' win over Marist Brothers at Fripp Oval, Ballina, on Saturday.

BALLINA Bears and Cudgen have gone through undefeated in the two rounds of Twenty20 games to kick off the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket season.

Bears had wins over Marist Brothers and Alstonville at Fripp Oval, Ballina, on Saturday after having beaten the Casino Cavaliers in their only game the previous week.

Cudgen, after two wins on the first day, accounted for Tintenbar-East Ballina at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

Ben Carruthers had a great all-round game in Bears' win over Brothers, scoring 73 not out and taking three wickets.

Others to impress with the bat on Saturday included Adam Fisher (Lennox Head) with 71 not out, Adam Rogers (Pottsville) 75, Steve Mison (Alstonville) 58 not out and Terry Murphy (Alstonville) 42 not out.

THIS SATURDAY

(One-day games, 50 overs a side)

Alstonville v Casino Cavaliers

(at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar)

Cudgen v Marist Brothers

(at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff)

Tintenbar-E/Ballina v Ballina Bears

(at Kingsford Smith South, Ballina)

Lennox Head v Pottsville

(at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Hd)