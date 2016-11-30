TEACHER STRIKE: Action will affect 270 North Coast schools

North Coast teachers are set to go on strike next week.

ALL NORTHERN Rivers public schools are expected to go on strike next Thursday leaving primary and high school students without their teachers for a chunk of the morning.

There are 274 public schools on the North Coast.

The strike will begin at 8.45am and is expected to last an hour.

The Daily Telegraph reported that teachers are fighting with the Baird Government after annual pay rises were capped at 2.5%.

New teachers begin on a salary of $49,647 but it increases through 13 bands up to $95,466.

The top teachers can earn $101,614, while the highest paid principals are paid $181,312.

Up to 50,000 teachers around the state are expected to join the strike.

NSW Teachers Federation president, Maurie Mulheron, said the timing of the meeting should minimise disruption to schools.

"Minimal supervision will be available for students for the duration of the meetings," she said.

"Normal classes will resume after the meetings."

She said the teachers would be voting on an offer for a new salaries and conditions award, keeping with the traditions of the union.