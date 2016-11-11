Hear the best stories from the Antiques Roadshow

FAVORITES: three of the Antiques Roadshow's most familiar faces, Hilary Kay, Paul Atterbury and Ronnie Archer-Morgan are touring Australia next year.

THREE of the BBC Antiques Roadshow's most familiar faces, Hilary Kay, Paul Atterbury and Ronnie Archer-Morgan, will be touring Australian early next year, to tell their personal stories from behind the scenes, sharing previously unseen footage and some of the excitement of the stunning filming locations.

Please note that there will be no valuation of objects from audience members at this live performance.

In May 1977, one of the world's great television success stories started filming a pilot for BBCTV, and in 2017, in its 40th year, Antiques Roadshow is now bringing its stories to Australia in a live show specially created to celebrate this important milestone.

A firm favourite on our TV screens, the series, through its wonderful objects, knowledgeable experts, interesting owners and occasional heart stopping valuations, turns the spotlight on human stories; the voice of history and humanity, sometimes touched with humour and pathos.

Starring three of the Antiques Roadshow's most popular experts, Hilary Kay, Paul Atterbury and Ronnie Archer-Morgan telling tales from the show's beginnings at the Hereford Town Hall to the stately homes and palaces of England.

Hilary, Paul and Ronnie will tell their own personal stories behind the scenes, previously unseen footage will be screened and theatre audiences will share some of the excitement of the fabulous filming locations. Tales from the Antiques Roadshow will take us on a unique journey behind the cameras to discover how the award-winning television series is created.

See the most valuable and bizarre objects on screen as the experts remember the tears and laughter of the show's unique history.

The experts will answer questions and invite the audience to test their own expertise by playing the Basic, Better, Best game, so popular with Antiques Roadshow audiences attending the filming days.

The stories will enthrall: from the First World War battlefields of the Somme to the era of Rock 'n' Roll, from the everyday to the priceless, each possessing a unique narrative earning them a place in history.