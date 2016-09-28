Taking the initiative on youth unemployment

At one of the latest RED Inc Living Resume workshops, from left, Terese Van Twest, Carlin Frost, Gisela Hartke, Jacob Staff, Nimali Pathirana, Alanah Ramsay, and Rebecca Young.

A LOCAL organisation is taking things into their own hands to help tackle the regional youth unemployment crisis.

One in five young people being unemployed in the Northern Rivers.

That number was concerning to RED Inc - a not-for-profit, grassroots community organisation and registered NDIS provider which offers a wide range of innovative services in disability, mental health, employment pathways and family services - so they decided to do something about it.

The organisation will be launching a brand new service connecting jobseekers and employers; but with one unique difference not offered anywhere else in the region.

The Northern Rivers Youth Employment initiative will launch a website that will connect young people of all abilities seeking work, and employers willing to give young people an employment or work experience opportunity.

However, unlike other employment services, this website will showcase something a little different: living resumes.

Living Resumes are short films of individual job seekers pitching themselves to prospective employers that add a whole other dimension to the standard paper resume.

The Living Resumes are uploaded to the new website where employers can view the job seekers' short films, CEO of RED Inc, Marie Gale explained.

The Living Resumes project idea came as a result of a focus group of RED Inc participants and local school leavers who brainstormed how job seekers might best showcase their strengths, personality, passions and skill sets to potential employers and improve their prospects.

"We are dedicated to providing creative and visionary initiatives to continue to improve outcomes for our community; and that includes ensuring that our youth are offered meaningful pathways to employment," Ms Gale said.

"Local employers have been incredibly supportive of the trial scheme and have regularly attended our 'Employer Morning Teas' where prospective employers can watch the Living Resumes and connect, in person, with job seekers.

"We thank them for their support and we look forward to continuing to build fruitful relationships with businesses in the Northern Rivers."

The Northern Rivers Youth Employment initiative launch event will take place from 10am -11.30am on Thursday October 13 at Lismore City Hall.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Local employers, employment services, youth agencies and job seekers are all welcome to attend.

Please RSVP to Gisela.hartke@redinc.org.au

If you would like to be part of the Northern Rivers Youth Employment scheme, either as a prospective employer or jobseeker, please contact Gisela Hartke on 6622 3400 or Gisela.hartke@redinc.org.au

This project is funded by NSW Government under the Youth Opportunities grant.