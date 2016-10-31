29°
Taking flight with their photography

31st Oct 2016 2:00 PM
Rainbow Lorikeet
Rainbow Lorikeet

CALLING all birding photography enthusiasts: Here's your chance to sharpen your skills.

This month there will be a birding photography workshop near Kyogle, presented by Rich Johnson from All About Photography and Graeme Toft from ABC Radio.

Mr Johnson is an expert in photography and his easy to understand approach will make you feel comfortable from the outset.

Mr Toft, who has also been published in National Geographic, regularly has dozens of ABC radio listeners waiting on hold during his talk back program to ask him all sorts of advice about his craft.

Together these two will present the workshop, packed full of information about learning photography, your camera settings and how to get the best from it, all at the picturesque Stay at Roseberry Farm.

Mr Toft said he was looking forward to the weekend.

"Roseberry itself... it is an absolutely gorgeous place," he said.

"One of the things that really attracts me to Roseberry is the fact that it is one of the best overlap areas for birding in Australia that I've come across - In that sense we get the northern birds that come down into the cooler climates and we get the cooler birds that come up into the warmer climates.

"Because we're coming out of the nesting season the birds are all going to have young and still be feeding, many of them.

"We're going to be seeing - hopefully - paradise riflebirds, wompoo pigeons, topknot fruit doves, and a range of robins and wrens as well - the list is endless.

"It's going to be a great weekend."

Liz Scott, who has owned their "little bit of paradise", Stay at Roseberry Farm for 15 years, said they were hoping this might become an annual workshop.

"I'm personally looking forward to Graeme's knowledge. He knows a lot about bird calls, I've learnt a lot from him about bird calls. Just having his knowledge and wisdom here will be wonderful," she said.

While it was never a certainty which birds they may see there, Ms Scott said she's seen 95 different species of bird on her property.

All About Photography team host Graeme Toft's Birding Photography Workshop at Stay at Roseberry Farm, near Kyogle, from 9am-7pm November 12.

For more information head to https://allaboutphotography.com.au/shop/courses/graeme-tofts-birding-photography-workshop/

Topics:  birds photography wildlife wildlife photography

