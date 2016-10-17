Syringe bandit charged with robbery

Police have charged a man for a robbery at Goonellabah

A MAN has been charged after an alleged armed robbery in Goonellabah just over a week ago.

About 9.30am on Sunday, October 9, a 55-year-old man allegedly armed with a syringe entered a chemist on Ballina Road, Goonellabah.

It's alleged the man threatened employees before stealing prescription medication and leaving the store.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home on Coraki Road, South Gundurimba, last Wednesday.

During the search they allegedly located and seized clothing and prescription medication.

On Friday, the man attended Lismore Police Station. He was arrested and charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon.

The man was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court on Saturday where he was refused bail again to reappear at the same court today.