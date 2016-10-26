31°
Surfrider backs Shark Shield

Billy Nichols | 26th Oct 2016 6:45 AM
SHARK OFF: The new shark repellent device by Shark Shield, the FREEDOM+ Surf
SHARK OFF: The new shark repellent device by Shark Shield, the FREEDOM+ Surf

SHARK Shield has announced it will sponsor ocean conservation group Surfrider Foundation Australia in a shark-friendly collaboration.

Former world champion surfer and foundation national director Barton Lynch said the organisation was focused on protecting Australian oceans for future generations.

"Unless each of us takes responsibility to protect our oceans, the sad fact is they might not always be around for future generations to enjoy," Mr Barton said.

Shark Shield is an electrical shark deterrent that sends electrical waves proven to deter sharks.

Managing director Lindsay Lyon said Surfrider supported the company because its invention was a harmless option.

"Surfrider supports Shark Shield because it is non-invasive for sharks," Mr Lyon said.

Ballina-Lennox Head Surfrider branch president Mark Hernage said the foundation didn't support shark nets in the area and was angry the community wasn't consulted before the most recent of Premier Mike Baird's decisions.

"The key stakeholders, the surfers, we're the ones being attacked and should have weighting on their thoughts and decisions," Mr Hernage said.

He said he was sceptical of shark solutions after the recent eco barrier failed - something Surfrider and local surfers warned the government would happen.

He said solutions like Shark Shield were a great option for surfers to feel more confident about getting in the water.

