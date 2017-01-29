Surfer evacuated after shark sighting

A surfer was evacuated from a Ballina beach after a 2m bull shark was spotted by the DPI. A general warning is also in place for Ballina beaches after multiple sightings of a Great White over the last 48 hours.

The Department of Primary Industries shark monitoring helicopter reported the shark around Pontoon Rocks this morning at 6.55am.

The beach evacuation comes as the DPI Shark Smart Ap warned beachgoers of multiple sightings of a Great White shark at Sharpes Beach.

The tagged shark has been reported by the receiver also at Ballina more than ten times times over the last 48 hours, at dawn and dusk.

Ocean users are reminded to follow the #sharksmart hashtag on social media or download the Shark Smart Ap to keep updated on all shark sightings.