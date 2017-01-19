29°
News

Surfer calls for second shark net off one coastal town

Mia Armitage
| 19th Jan 2017 4:47 AM
SIGNS OF SUPPORT: Young protesters make their opinions clear at a rally in support of shark nets at Ballina last November. More than 500 people attended the event calling for the immediate installation of the nets. PHOTO: ALINA RYLKO/ THE NORTHERN STAR
SIGNS OF SUPPORT: Young protesters make their opinions clear at a rally in support of shark nets at Ballina last November. More than 500 people attended the event calling for the immediate installation of the nets. PHOTO: ALINA RYLKO/ THE NORTHERN STAR Alino Rylko

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHARK nets on the NSW North Coast contributed to "record sales" over Christmas in the trial area thanks to visitors' "psychological security", says a lead surfing spokesperson.

"We all expected there would be less people here but the nets went in at the right time just before Christmas," said Le-Ba Boardriders President Don Munro more than a month after the trial began in early December.

"The collateral damage has been minor in relation to the fact that we're saving human lives."

Department of Primary Industries' officials this week released the first monthly report of by-catch from the nets: it showed 28% of 43 animals caught died, including four great hammerhead sharks, one bottlenose dolphin and a green turtle.

"I'm not happy about it, no one wants to see marine life hurt," said Mr Munro, "but in all the time the nets have been in [throughout Australia], no species has been wiped out".

Mr Munro said he had expected the by-catch number to be higher because DPI workers and fishermen had told him it can take a while for marine animals to "get used to the nets".

"Retail has been good, tourism has been good, we've not seen another attack... nets may not be the single thing that has helped but they have to have helped," he said.

"Most people who go to NSW know about the 51 nets and only one fatality in 70 years."

Non-fatal shark encounters on netted beaches were "gonna happen", he said.

"Sharks can still get in but you're not going to get them to the extent that you would have without the nets."

Surfers need more netting

DPI contractors installed nets at five beaches on the north coast but Mr Munro said he wanted to see a second net at Lennox Head, directly outside the Lennox Hotel.

"The main concern we have is so many kids are there," he said, "it's where all our kids learn to surf".

"Sharks have been sighted - my daughter and I had one surface within 3 metres of us last year.

"It's an area that's used basically every day of the week - good or bad, it's still surfable."

The world's biggest annual surf competition for children aged 12 and upwards was held in front of the Lennox Hotel, Mr Munro said and a lot of parents were "anxiously waiting" for a net to be installed.

While surf schools did not have official designated zones in the area, many children used the space for private lessons and practice, he said, especially over the summer.

A child under the age of 13 called Nyxie Ryan was bitten on the hand, mostly likely by a shark, a couple of years ago in waters outside the Lennox Hotel, said Mr Munro.

"I've spoken with the premier and the minister (Niall Blair) about putting a net in front of the Lennox Hotel," he said.

"I spoke to Minister Blair when he came for the shark net trial launch and I texted the premier directly Christmas Eve, he said he'd look into it."

But Mr Munro said he hadn't received an update from either minister.

"I'm a little upset they haven't done anything about that," he said, "I know they've got spare nets, it's just a matter of installing it and servicing it".

Shark nets "pale in comparison" to deep sea fishing

"In Sydney, radical greens are destroying the nets, this proves they value marine life above human life," said Mr Munro.

"Their energy could be put more positively towards deep sea fishing.

"It's fairly common knowledge [deep sea fishers are] pilfering the oceans, that's one thing but the collateral damage is terrible.

"One third, on average, of any catch from long haul nets is dead - it's absolutely shocking.

"Shark nets pale in comparison."

Mr Munro said he placed no emphasis on comments people made against going into the ocean: "it's a really weak argument".

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina le-ba boardriders lennox head mike baird niall blair northern nsw shark nets shark net trial

Windy night: Cool change brings relief for the region

Windy night: Cool change brings relief for the region

AFTER yesterday's scorcher, many across the Northern Rivers will be pleased with the cool change that came through the region last night.

Surfer calls for second shark net off one coastal town

SIGNS OF SUPPORT: Young protesters make their opinions clear at a rally in support of shark nets at Ballina last November. More than 500 people attended the event calling for the immediate installation of the nets. PHOTO: ALINA RYLKO/ THE NORTHERN STAR

Kids surfing near the Lennox Hotel are at risk of shark encounters

Lego takes over City Hall

The Lismore Brick Event will be the biggest event of its kind held in Lismore and will feature over 30 different exhibits all made from LEGO bricks. The Lismore Brick Event will be held Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd January 2017 at the Lismore City Hall.

Lovers of Lego should make a date to visit City Hall this weekend

Assange speaks as Manning has term shortened

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange participates via video link at a news conference marking the 10th anniversary of the secrecy-spilling group in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. Assange said that WikiLeaks plans to start a series of publications this week, but wouldnt specify the timing and subject. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Assange speaks as Manning has term shortened

Local Partners

Tenders to raze halls called for

TENDERS for the demolition of Horseshoe Creek and Cedar Point halls have been called.

Keeping kids safe on social media

Warning about online dangers faced by young people

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Ahoy! The Wooden Boat Festival is on its way

Members of the Richmond River Rowing & Sailing Club admire Mark Pierce's boat Northbridge Junior, ahead of the 2017 Wooden Boat Festival on Australia Day. Back row, from left, is Mark Pierce, Jacqueline Heap, Commodore Phil Robbins and James Kalaf. At front, from left, is Tony Pullyn, George Renault, David Bowler, Geoff Benson and Maurice Renault.

Australia Day event a must-see for fans of timber craft

See turtles up close on rescue centre tour

SPLASH: This green sea turtle, held by Australian Seabird Rescue general manager Kath Southwell, splashed some of the children on a tour of seabird rescue's headquarters.

The turtles don't mind giving the tour groups a splash, too

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

ACCLAIMED Australian film Lion finally makes its domestic debut and Vin Diesel returns as Xander Cage.

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

From left, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

AUSSIE stars opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Why Emma Watson turned down Cinderella

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

HARRY Potter star has standards when it comes to Disney princesses.

Wonder Woman a ‘disjointed disaster’, says DC insider

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

INSIDER says the much-hyped blockbuster will disappoint.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor nails Taylor Swift impersonation on the Philippine talent show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Master Built Home With Cape Byron Views

60 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 6 4 Auction If Not...

The wonderful residence has to be seen to be believed. Built by renowned Master Builder John Eggins the property offers over 774 square meters of internal living...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Guide $1,200,000...

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

'That’s the nature of commercial reality': Lismore council

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

"It's a shame the development is no longer on the table"

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

LAND VALUES: Figures reveal how much your property is worth

Land values in Ballina have increased over the past 12 months.

Property in one Northern Rivers town has increased by almost 14%

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

Land estates are available now on the Northern Rivers with some stages opening up soon.

Looking for a place to put down roots and raise a family?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!